Rays’ dominance will continue with Zach Eflin on the mound, plus other best bets for Tuesday

The Hot Ticket

The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Minnesota Twins at 6:40 p.m. ET. On MLB.TV, the newest odds by means of Caesars Sportsbook have the Tampa Bay Rays appreciated at -170. Our pick out is Rays (-170).

Key Trend: The Rays have gained 9 out in their ultimate ten video games in opposition to American League Central groups. After successful 3 out of 4 in opposition to the Red Sox, we predict the Ray’s dominance to continue.

Rays starter Zach Eflin has loved a resurgence since leaving the Phillies in the offseason. Aside from famous person arm Shane McClanahan, Eflin has been the Rays maximum constant beginning pitcher and has gathered a 7-1 file with a three.30 ERA. Eflin has thrived at house, the place he is 6-0 with only a 2.19 ERA in six begins. The Rays were victorious in all however one in every of Eflin’s begins during the 2023 season. In addition, the Rays have the best offense in baseball, score first in house runs (103), 2nd in RBIs (343), 0.33 in batting moderate (.266), and 0.33 in hits (558). Bank on this lineup to again a glass like Eflin, who has been automated up to now this season.

More MLB Picks

The San Francisco Giants face off in opposition to the Colorado Rockies at 8:40 p.m. ET. On MLB.TV, the newest odds by means of Caesars Sportsbook have the below at 11.5 (-120). Our pick out is Under 11.5 (-120).

Key Trend: The below has had a 14-16 mark when the Rockies have performed at house this season. Neither staff is lighting fixtures the global on hearth offensively, with the Giants and Rockies each score in the best 11 in the majors relating to batters putting out. The Rockies, who’re the extra unhealthy offense, have averaged simply 3.4 runs-per-game over their ultimate 5 contests. Meanwhile, the Giants are placing up 2.8 runs-per-game over their ultimate 5 video games and have not scored greater than 4 runs in any of the ones matchups. Although Coors Field is understood for high-scoring video games, we do not see both sides getting any place with regards to the over 11.5 mark.

The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves at 7:20 p.m. ET. On TBS, our pick out is Bryce Elder Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+130).

Key Trend: Bryce Elder has recorded a minimum of 5 strikeouts in 4 of his ultimate six begins. Although the Mets are one in every of the extra disciplined groups at the plate, having the third-fewest strikeouts on the 12 months, they’re coming off a sequence in opposition to the Blue Jays, wherein they misplaced all 3 video games, and struck out a minimum of ten instances in each and every of the ones contests. Therefore, we imagine that obtaining Elder’s strikeout prop at plus cash provides nice worth.

