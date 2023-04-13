Raymond van Barneveld reveals the heavy toll darts has had on his family life

- Advertisement -

Darts legend Raymond van Barneveld has printed the heavy toll the game has had on his family life and well being as he unfolded on a terrifying incident his ex-wife suffered whilst he was once away enjoying.

The Dutchman – a five-time global champion – retired from the game in 2019 after a deficient run of shape and turmoil in his non-public life. He then reversed his determination in 2021 and is slowly plotting his as far back as the most sensible of darts.

Van Barneveld defined how his determination to give up the game got here because of his courting with his ex-wife Silvia being underneath pressure at the side of the consistent grind of travelling and competing dressed in him down.

However, in spite of returning to darts, the 55-year-old – who cut up from Silvia in 2019 after 25 years and is now engaged to his British female friend Julia Evans – unfolded on a terrifying ordeal his former spouse continued ultimate summer time.

Van Barneveld was once away enjoying in a event in England at the time and he defined he has felt responsible for it ever since.

‘My marriage is a huge drawback,’ he informed The Sun. ‘It takes its toll there. Especially if you find yourself robbed on your personal space. My (ex) spouse had a loaded gun pointed at her head in June.

‘She doesn’t need to are living in the space any longer as a result of she is nervous. We must are living one by one. She needs an condo. She is scared.

‘You must maintain that. I can’t give the love and a focus she wishes as a result of I’m all the time away. I can’t say “no” to what I earn now.

‘The court docket case is on at the get started of the World Championship. It’s going to be laborious for me and Silvia. I will be able to’t pass house as I’ve to arrange for the worlds.

‘The hassle is, although they get 10-12 years as an example, what will we win? We win not anything. Emotions are there. I let my (ex) spouse down now not being there for her, which is aggravating.’

A identical incident had took place in 2018 when Van Barneveld’s house in The Hague was once raided with Silvia on my own – one thing that he felt liable for and contributed to deciding to take a smash from the game.

After a fight with 3 intruders, she controlled to escape the space and escaped severe harm, however she was once understandably shaken via the incident.

Van Barneveld, who’s a grandfather, additionally defined how the aggravating life of a pro darts participant can take its toll mentally and bodily.

He added: ‘There is not any time to do personal issues. Four just right pals of mine gave up the ghost this 12 months.

‘You can’t even say good-bye to them at a funeral since you are putting in the sky. Or in Australia or Dubai. Birthdays, a few pals was 50. I can’t be there as a result of I’m enjoying. It takes its toll. It breaks my middle.

‘My grandchildren, each week they arrive to Silvia and It’s not that i am there. I get photos from them via WhatsApp. But I can’t see them, I can’t hug them, I can’t really feel them. Life goes too fast. They turn out to be older earlier than you are aware of it.

‘Some days I lose an entire day travelling. Trust me, week-in, week-out. I don’t need to bitch, I generate income. Do I’ve a contented life? No.’

The Dutchman give up darts in 2019 to spend extra time with his now ex-wife Silvia and in a similar fashion defined how he has no touch with his estranged son Mike.

Van Barneveld retired from the game in 2019, however reversed his determination two years later in 2021

He cut up from Silvia (pictured) in 2018 and is now engaged to his British female friend Julia Evans

Van Barneveld, a former postman, additionally suffers with diabetes and printed that in spite of the pleasure of returning to the game he loves, his frame is continuous to purpose him issues.

He mentioned: ‘My eyes are getting worse now. I’m dressed in contacts. All the time my eyes are dry, I’m continuously blinking. My eyes and my palms are my gear.

‘If you can’t focal point sharply, then it’s an additional handicap. I can’t regulate. I don’t know what to do any longer.

‘I misplaced 30kg in most probably 5 years however, to be truthful, whilst I most probably glance higher, I don’t really feel higher.’