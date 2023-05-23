Ray Stevenson, star of ‘RRR’ and ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka,’ dies at 58

A rep for the actor stated he died on Sunday, 4 days earlier than his 59th birthday.

Ray Stevenson, the nature actor who featured in films like “Punisher: Warzone” and the Indian break “RRR,” has died, ABC News has showed.

A consultant for the actor stated he died on Sunday, 4 days earlier than his 59th birthday. No different main points are being made to be had at this time, the rep added.

Stevenson used to be additionally recognized for TV roles, like HBO’s “Rome,” Starz’s “Black Sails” and the approaching “Star Wars: Ahsoka,” debuting in August.

Ray Stevenson participates within the panel for “Black Sails” at the Starz 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2016. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, FILE - Advertisement -

He started his appearing profession starring in roles in different tv miniseries within the ’90s, together with “A Woman’s Guide to Adultery” in 1993 and (*58*) in 1996. He additionally starred in different TV films comparable to “The Return of the Native” in 1994 and “The Theory of Flight.”

In 2004, he landed the position of Dagonet within the movie “King Arthur,” starring Keira Knightley and Clive Owen.

Stevenson went directly to star in different TV sequence and extra motion pictures all over the early 2000s together with the TV sequence “Rome” as Titus Pullo, and the movie “Punisher: War Zone” the place he performed the lead position of Frank Castle.

In 2014, he starred within the first “Divergent” movie as Marcus. Stevenson went directly to star as the nature within the following motion pictures within the franchise: “The Divergent Series: Insurgent” and “Allegiant.”

Actor Ray Stevenson arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere “Thor: Ragnarok” on Oct. 10, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic by means of Getty Images, FILE

Following “Divergent,” Stevenson seemed in “Thor: Ragnarok” as Volstagg, which additionally starred Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Mark Ruffalo and Idris Elba. He additionally voiced the nature of Gar Saxon in “Star Wars: Rebels” in 2016 and “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” in 2020.

One of his most up-to-date roles used to be within the Academy Award-winning movie “RRR,” by which he performed Scott Buxton.

He is slated to to seem as Baylan Skoll within the upcoming “Star Wars” miniseries “Ahsoka” later this yr.