Raw mango: Know its health benefits and 5 recipes for summer

Raw mango is one of the summer fruits that brings along a lot of sweet childhood memories. Many of us must have grown up waiting for the raw mangoes to drop from the tree. Eating it with red chilli powder and salt or using it to make aam panna, raw mango is versatile that way. Its tangy flavour is one of the reasons why it’s the star of many dishes. It is also packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that help our body to stay healthy. Let’s find out the health benefits of raw mangoes and some delicious raw mango recipes you can use this summer.

Health Shots connected with Haripriya. N, executive nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Chennai, to know all about this favourite summer fruit.

Health benefits of raw mango

It is a great source of Vitamins A, B6, C and K, and is also full of minerals such as potassium. Thanks to these, raw mangoes offer many health benefits!

1. Raw mango hydrates the body

Raw mango is rich in sodium chloride, potassium, magnesium, phosphorous, vitamin C, calcium and iron which help to replenish the electrolytes that get lost due to excessive sweating in summer. It also gives instant energy prevents fatigue and tiredness, says Haripriya.

2. Raw mango boosts immune system

Consuming raw mangoes will help to meet up the daily dose of vitamins A and C. It is important for the White Blood Cell synthesis, so it boosts the immune system. It prevents common cold infection and flu that are caused by virus and bacteria.

3. Raw mango improves bone health

As it’s packed with vitamin C, which helps in collagen formation, it maintains the connective tissues. Vitamin K is also important to make your bones strong.

4. Raw mango prevents constipation

One medium-sized raw mango gives about 2.64 gram of fiber, out of which soluble fiber is of higher proportion, says the expert. It forms a bulk in stools and so, prevents constipation and digestive problems.

Healthy raw mango recipes for summer

1. Raw mango chutney

Ingredients

• 1 mango (peeled and diced)

• 1 onion (diced)

• 1 teaspoon of minced fresh ginger

• 1 to 2 garlic cloves (minced)

• 2 green chillies

• Rock salt as required

Method

• Saute all the ingredients until they are half cooked and soft.

• Transfer the mixture to the blender and grind till the consistency is perfect.

• Temper it with mustard and urad dal and serve with hot idli, dosa or parathas.

2. Aam panna

Ingredients

• 2 raw mangoes

• 50 grams of jaggery powder

• 1/2 teaspoon of black salt

• 4 cardamoms

• 1/2-inch piece of ginger

• Handful of mint leaves

• 1/2 bowl of water

• 1 pinch of black salt

• Salt

• Jal jeera powder for extra flavour (optional)

Method

• Take two raw mangoes then wash them well and pressure cook them until they become soft inside.

• Discard the skin of boiled raw mango, allow pulp to cool down and make a soft puree out of it.

• Add cardamon and mint leaf in mixture grinder bowl and add 1/3 cup of water then grind it well.

• Add jaggery powder, ginger and salt and then blend well.

• Take a serving glass, add 2 teaspoons of the puree, add the mixture, some ice cubes and mix it well.

• Garnish it with fresh mint leaves and serve it cool.

If you want to make more glasses of this refreshing drink, follow this aam panna recipe!

3. Raw mango Kerala style fish curry

Ingredients

• Any kind of fish (100 grams)

• Grated coconut (1/4 cup)

• 1 mango (medium-sized mango, cut into big slices)

• 8 small onions

• 1 tomato (medium-sized, chopped)

• 3 green chillies

• Crushed ginger and garlic (1 1/2 tablespoons)

• Turmeric powder (1 teaspoon)

• Red chilli powder (1 teaspoon)

• Fennel seeds (1/2 teaspoon)

• Mustard seeds (1/2 teaspoon)

• Fenugreek seeds (1/4 teaspoon)

• Curry leaves (handful)

• Coconut oil (1 tablespoon)

• Salt to taste

Method

• Clean the fish pieces thoroughly and add salt turmeric and keep it aside.

• In a blender, grind the grated coconut, half of the onions, fennel seeds and all the spice powder to a fine paste. Add a cup of water to make it a smooth paste.

• In a pan, pour the grounded coconut mixture, add chopped tomatoes, green chillies, mango pieces, crushed ginger and garlic and salt along with 2 cups of water and mix well.

• Switch on the gas burner and allow to boil over medium heat. Once the curry starts to boil, add the fish pieces and cover it with a lid and simmer it for 5 to 8 minutes until the gravy thickens.

• In a frying pan, heat coconut oil, splutter mustard, fenugreek seeds, curry leaves and sauté till it turns to light brown and add to the gravy.

• Serve it with rice, dosa, chapati or paratha.

4. Raw mango raita

Ingredients

• 1 raw mango (grated)

• 1-1/2 cup curd

• Salt to taste

• 1/2 teaspoon of red chilli powder

• 1/2 teaspoon of cumin powder

• 1/2 teaspoon of mustard seeds and urad dal

• 2 curry leaves

• One pinch of Asafoetida

• 1 teaspoon of oil

Method

• Whisk the curd until it turns smooth.

• Add salt, grated raw mango, chilli and cumin powder to the curd and mix them well.

• Heat the oil in a small pan, and when it gets warm, add asafetida them sauté.

• Add urad dal and mustard seeds, and let them crackle.

• Gently add in the curry leaves and allow them to crackle.

• Pour the mixture over the raita them stir and serve.

5. Raw mango salad

Ingredients

• Chopped raw mango (½ cup)

• Chopped onion, carrot (½ cup)

• Boiled corn (½ cup)

• Olive oil (1 teaspoon)

• Oregano, thyme (1 teaspoon)

• Crushed pepper as required

• Salt as required

Method

• Add all the ingredients needed yo prepare the salad in a large bowl.

• In a separate bowl, mix olive oil thyme, oregano and pepper.

• Pour this on the vegetables and give it a good stir then serve.