Ravens OC Todd Monken alludes to Lamar Jackson running less in Baltimore’s new offense

Due to Lamar Jackson’s contemporary accidents and the Baltimore Ravens’ new offensive coordinator, many be expecting Jackson to depend extra on his arm and less on his legs transferring ahead. However, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken mentioned that Jackson is not going to forestall running totally, acknowledging that Jackson’s distinctive ability set provides worth to the group.

“The more talented you are around your quarterback, the less he has to take on that burden and shoulder the load, because you’re excited about getting others the football where they can utilize their skill set,” defined Monken. “As you get further into your career … you want to take some of that off the player as best as you can. But he also has a unique trait, a unique skill set. You can’t take that completely out of his tool box because that’s a huge weapon for him and for us, is using his feet.”





It is necessary for Jackson to use his running skill sparingly as accidents have led to him to leave out video games over the last two seasons, ensuing in the Ravens lacking out on playoffs. However, Monken in comparison Jackson’s running skill to that of Brett Favre’s gunslinger skill, which introduced luck to Favre and his group throughout his Hall of Fame profession regardless of some inevitable repercussions.

As Jackson matures in his profession, he would possibly apply in the footsteps of Steve Young, who diminished his dependency on running as he elderly. However, Monken didn’t expose any specifics on what the Ravens’ offense will seem like this upcoming season. He emphasised that the Ravens should have sufficient offensive threats to make use of a spread-heavy assault, however what dictates their taste of play in the long run is dependent upon the avid gamers and their talents.