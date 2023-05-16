Ravens new OC Todd Monken not worried about Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr. skipping voluntary workouts

The voluntary portion of Baltimore Ravens workouts has begun however Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. have not been in attendance, in spite of the group putting in a new offense with Todd Monken. However, the Ravens’ offensive coordinator is not involved about their absence for the reason that exercise program is voluntary in any case. “We’re in constant communication with those guys”, stated Monken. “We’re excited about the guys who are here, and I know they’re working hard. We get updates from those guys in terms of working. So, again, it is voluntary, but we’re excited about the guys who are here. I do think that we’ll be able to get those guys here hopefully in a short amount of time, but until that happens, we’ll get up to speed with the guys we have.”

Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million contract making him the highest-paid participant in NFL historical past relating to moderate annual price, so he had a legitimate reason why for not appearing up ahead of signing the deal. This is not an peculiar prevalence for Jackson; he did not attend voluntary workouts final yr till obligatory minicamp in mid-June. As for Beckham, who simply signed with the Ravens in April, he has been figuring out outdoor the ability.

- Advertisement -

The Ravens’ obligatory minicamp begins June 13, wherein time they hope to have Jackson and Beckham again in attendance. Monken stated that putting in a new offense could be a problem as soon as Jackson and Beckham go back however said, “I know Lamar is working hard… They’re pros. When they’re here, they’re here. We look forward to getting them here and getting up to speed to what we’re doing offensively. I think that’s probably the biggest challenge, but it’s football. When they get here, they get here, and we’ll get them up to speed.”