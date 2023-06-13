Ravens’ John Harbaugh calls Odell Beckham Jr. ‘a pro,’ compares star’s arrival to Terrell Owens joining Eagles





John Harbargh is aware of all too neatly what it is like bringing in a high-profile broad receiver to a soccer staff. Harbaugh had a front-row seat when the Philadelphia Eagles received Terrell Owens in 2004 and the entire hype that surrounded his arrival.

Coming off 3 consecutive NFC Championship recreation appearances, Owens used to be introduced into Philadelphia to get the Eagles over the hump and into the Super Bowl. That season used to be one of the notable in Eagles franchise historical past, beginning with the affect Owens had at the group.

The Ravens head trainer is seeing the similar with Odell Beckham Jr., only a few weeks into the beginning of the wideout’s tenure in Baltimore.

“I love the guy. He’s a pro. He’s what you would expect from a world-class athlete,” Harbaugh mentioned at Ravens minicamp Tuesday. “He’s a extremely aggressive man. He desires to play on the very best degree on most effective the very best degree; he isn’t excited by now not enjoying and appearing on the very very best degree.

“From everything I’ve heard, he’s a big-time practice player. [From] everything I’ve seen, he’s a big-time ‘train himself’ guy, workout guy [to] get ready to play. So, those are the things that you always respect.”

Harbaugh, who used to be a distinct groups trainer with the Eagles in 2004 when Owens had his large season in Philadelphia, does see the similarities in regimen between Beckham and Owens. The Eagles broad receiver completed with 77 catches for 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns in 14 video games. While Owens neglected the postseason with a damaged fibula, he miraculously returned for Super Bowl XXXIX and had 9 catches for 122 yards and a landing — 5 weeks after the damage.

“We had him [Owens] in Philadelphia. He came in — all the hype and all the things from a personality standpoint — [and] nobody worked harder at practice, nobody worked harder in the weight room,” Harbaugh mentioned. “The man got here to particular groups conferences. I imply, he used to be into soccer.

“So, to me, those kinds of guys reach that level for a reason, and he [Beckham] is in a place in his career where I feel like he has a lot to prove, at this point, and I think he feels like he’s going to be the healthiest he’s been in a few years. So, let’s go.”

Beckham neglected all of 2022 with a torn ACL, however Harbaugh is envisioning greatness in Baltimore. Harbaugh has been across the league a very long time, so it should not be a wonder he thinks that extremely of the way his new broad receiver has reacted since coming to the Ravens.

Could Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham have the similar affect as Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens in 2004?