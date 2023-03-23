Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia set to perform at the IPL 2023 Opening ceremony

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is all set to start at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. The opening fit might be performed between the protecting champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This 12 months, the IPL will go back to its unique ‘home-and-away’ layout after the COVID-19 pandemic pressured it to be performed in a bio-secure bubble in the UAE. The league will function 10 groups divided into two teams and will play 70 league fixtures.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is thinking about to organise a gap ceremony for the IPL 2023. This can be the first opening ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The BCCI hopes to make the instance much more glamorous by means of inviting Bollywood A-list stars to the match. According to studies, actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia might be appearing in the opening ceremony and including to the glam issue.

- Advertisement -

The opening ceremony is predicted to start at round 7:30 pm IST on March 31, simply ahead of the event opener.

“Yes, there will be an opening ceremony on the 31st. It will be a short one but as the home and away format returns, we felt it was necessary to welcome back the home crowd with a ceremony,” a senior BCCI authentic was once quoted as announcing to InsideSport.

- Advertisement -

The first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023, which came about ultimate month, additionally featured a glamorous opening ceremony. Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Punjabi pop sensation AP Dhillon carried out at the match.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI determined no longer to organise a gap ceremony for IPL 2019 in the aftermath of the Pulwama assault. The BCCI’s determination to believe a gap ceremony this 12 months presentations its resolution to make the IPL 2023 a grand match.

- Advertisement -

During the league level of the event, each and every crew will play 14 fits, with seven video games at house and seven away. The groups are divided into two teams, and each and every crew will face the different 4 groups in the identical crew two times. They can even play towards the different 5 groups as soon as each and every. With 70 fits to be performed throughout 12 venues over the process 52 days, the IPL 2023 guarantees to be an action-packed and thrilling event.