Raptors interview JJ Redick for head coaching job as search to replace Nick Nurse continues, per report

The Toronto Raptors have fired their head trainer Nick Nurse, who helped the workforce win the NBA name 4 years in the past, and are actually in search of a brand new head trainer. According to a report through Sportsnet Canada, one of the most possible applicants for the Toronto Raptors head trainer place is former NBA sharpshooter and present broadcaster JJ Redick. ESPN additionally reported that the Raptors have already interviewed Redick. Redick, who retired from the NBA in 2021, has expressed his need to get into coaching.

The Raptors have a huge vary of applicants into consideration for the head trainer place, together with most sensible assistants like Kenny Atkinson and Charles Lee of the Warriors and Bucks, respectively, together with Kevin Young of the Suns, Mitch Johnson of the Spurs, Jordi Fernandez of the Kings, Darko Rajakovic of the Grizzlies, and Chris Quinn of the Miami Heat. The workforce can also be talking with Becky Hammon, the head trainer of Las Vegas Aces and a former Spurs assistant, in regards to the place. A’ja Wilson, the ahead for the Las Vegas Aces, did not appear to be proud of the news. Adrian Griffin, the assistant trainer of the Raptors, could also be in attention for the head trainer place.

- Advertisement -

The workforce president Masai Ujiri stated in a commentary, “The decision to make a change like this is never arrived at easily or taken lightly, especially when it comes to a person who has been an integral part of this franchise’s most historic accomplishments, and who has been a steady leader through some of our team’s most challenging times. As we reflect on Nick’s many successes, we thank him and his family, and wish them the best in the future.” Nurse compiled a 227-163 document over his 5 seasons as head trainer and received the 2019 NBA championship with Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, and Fred VanVleet.

The Toronto Raptors ended the 2022-23 season with a 41-41 document, and so they have been eradicated from the Play-In Tournament through the Chicago Bulls. Despite their mediocre efficiency, the Raptors have an intriguing roster and established skill for whoever takes over, with gamers such as Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, and OG Anunoby below contract. VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. can develop into unfastened brokers this summer season in the event that they make a selection to decline their participant choices.