Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug trafficking

Rapper Fetty Wap used to be sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison for his position in a drug trafficking conspiracy that blanketed portions of Long Island and New Jersey in cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack.

Prosecutors mentioned the 31-year-old hip-hop big name, whose actual identify is Willie Junior Maxwell II, used to be a kilogram-level redistributor for the drug trafficking group.

The medicine had been received from the West Coast and taken to the East Coast both throughout the mail or by means of drivers with hidden automobile compartments to shipping the medication to Suffolk County, New York, the place they had been saved, prosecutors mentioned.

Fetty Wap attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center, Aug. 26, 2019 in Newark, NJ.

The medicine had been then allotted to sellers, who offered them on Long Island and in New Jersey, in accordance to prosecutors.

The rapper pleaded accountable in August in a New York federal courtroom to conspiracy to distribute and possess managed ingredients.

Maxwell used to be arrested on Oct. 28, 2021, all over the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Queens, New York, on fees stemming from the drug trafficking conspiracy. He used to be charged with 5 others, together with a New Jersey corrections officer, in the case.

The former corrections officer, Anthony Cyntje, used to be sentenced in March to 72 months for his position in the conspiracy. The closing 4 defendants have pleaded accountable and are waiting for sentencing.