Ranveer Singh becomes the brand ambassador of Star Sports; says, “It’s an honour for me” : Bollywood News

Star SportsIndia’s Home of Sportsis overjoyed to announce Bollywood celebrity sports activities aficionado Ranveer Singh as its brambassador. This affiliation makes the popular culture icon the first actor to be related to Star Sportsa building that displays the rising synergy between sports activities leisure in India. Ranveerin his position as ‘sutradhaar’ for the upcoming season of the “Incredible League”will probably be considering making a circulate of immersive entertaining content material which brings alive compelling narratives from the pastpresentfuture of the league.

Ranveer Singh becomes the brambassador of Star Sports; says“It’s an honour for me”

The adventure of the ‘sutradhaar’ begins with the opening weekend (FriMar 31 – SolarApr 2) as Ranveer introduces the key narratives for the sixteenth version of the tournamentits greatest thus far. Singh’s collaboration with Star Sports is an important transfer for the brand. Star Sports goals to leverage Singh’s huge recognition his deep love for sports activities to connect to various target market cohorts which have not but shaped a deep dating with Sports. It is consistent with Star Sports’ mentioned venture of making India a carrying country through fuelling fandom interest for sports activities.

Singhon the different handsees this affiliation as a super alternative to show off his love for sports activities proportion his interest along with his fanatics. His huge spectacular wisdom figuring out of sports activities mixed along with his status of being one of the hottest actors in the leisure business make him an superb option to take the energy of sports activities wider deeper throughout the nation.

Talking about the affiliationRanveer Singh stated”Star Sports is a brthat is synonymous with sports in India. As a sports enthusiastbeing associated with a brthat has redefined the way sports are viewed consumed in India is truly special. I have grown up watching some of the most iconic moments in World sports on Star Sportsit’s an honour for me to be a part of this incredible journey.”

Sanjog GuptaHead- of Sportsat Disney Starsaid“We believe that sports in India is on the move but needs a continuous injection of fandom to turn into a full-fledged movement. In Ranveer Singhwe see a die-hard sports fana committed storytelleran entertainer par excellencewho is keen to use his popularity to grow sports. Working with himwe want to reach new audienceswho still haven’t discovered their passion for the sport. This also includes millions of viewerswho haven’t been watching Cricket or don’t watch Cricket regularly. We want to usein conjunctionthe power of storytelling Ranveer’s popularityto create a compelling invitation for them.”

Star Sports Ranveer Singh’s adventure as companions begins with the Opening Weekend of Tata IPL 2023 (Mar 31 – Apr 2)continues via the match as heroes emerge tales increase. It additionally involves main carrying occasions bobbing up on the community together with World Test Championship FinalPremier LeagueProfessional KabaddiAsia Cup ICC Cricket World Cup.

