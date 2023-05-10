Ranking top 10 offensive prospects for 2024 NFL Draft: Caleb Williams one of 4 QBs; Marvin Harrison Jr. No. 2





The 2023 NFL Draft has ended, and groups have replenished their offensive skill. In general, 15 offensive prospects had been picked within the first spherical, making it an exhilarating draft for offensive-minded groups. With the 2024 NFL Draft across the nook, lovers are already considering who the following stars on offense might be. Below is a listing of the top 10 offensive prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft, according to a small pattern dimension of skill in faculty soccer.

1. Caleb Williams, QB, USC: Williams is a cellular quarterback with a really perfect sense of power. He has a robust arm, coupled having the ability to prolong performs and make throws in area. In his sophomore season, he threw for over 4500 yards, with 42 touchdowns and simply 5 interceptions. He added 10 dashing touchdowns. Williams is well the most productive draft-eligible quarterback at this level.

2. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State: Ohio State is understood for generating some of the most productive route-runners, and Harrison Jr. is not any exception. He brings dimension, pace, and vertical talent to the desk, together with spectacular refinement. He stuck 77 passes for 1263 yards and 14 touchdowns all through the 2022 season.

- Advertisement -

3. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State: Fashanu neglected out at the 2023 magnificence, however he would were the most productive offensive take on prospect if he had declared. He confirmed energy to create displacement within the run recreation and mobility to get out on pulling assignments and block in area.

4. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia: Bowers was once extremely productive for the back-to-back nationwide champions. He stuck 56 passes for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns as a real freshman in 2021. He exceeded the ones numbers in the latest season. Bowers is a dynamic pass-catching danger with out harm considerations.

5. J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama: Latham is constructed like a guard however performs with no consideration take on. He does a very good task of soaking up touch and isn’t crushed simply with energy. Although his method wishes development, the characteristics are there to be dominant.

- Advertisement -

6. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU: Suamataia is huge with superb eyes and mobility to interact in area. He is affected person working the arc however must paintings on touchdown punches and ranging punch tempo. Suamataia is a proper take on with a robust higher frame and core to take care of touch.

7. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas: Ewers can generate pace easily, with nice contact and anticipation thru a three/4 unlock. Injury disrupted his first complete season as a faculty starter, however he has a herbal really feel for the sport, and the (*4*) want extra from him this 12 months.

8. Drake Maye, QB, North (*10*): Maye is one of the 2 maximum proficient quarterbacks on this magnificence, with a conventional unlock and superb arm energy. He isn’t essentially elusive in open area however could make performs at the transfer.

- Advertisement -

9. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame: Alt is a tall offensive take on with agility and excellent lateral stability. He must paintings on various punch tempo and adjusting his fingers when engaged.

10. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan: McCarthy has excellent peak, however a skinny body. He does a excellent task of transferring within the pocket to evade power and has correct arm energy. However, his contact and ball placement may also be inconsistent.

The checklist isn’t an reliable score however intended to familiarize lovers with some of the top offensive skill in faculty soccer. It will probably be thrilling to peer those gamers broaden and doubtlessly make an have an effect on within the NFL. For the ones , CBSSports’ Chris Trapasso has additionally taken a have a look at the top defensive prospects eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft.



(*2*)