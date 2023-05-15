Ranking the Cowboys five best options at kicker with Dallas now considering ‘anybody on earth’ for the job





The Dallas Cowboys are dealing with a catch 22 situation simply months ahead of the upcoming NFL season commences – the crew has been left and not using a appropriate kicker for the 2022 season. While Brett Maher served as their kicker final 12 months, his efficiency throughout the postseason was once deemed unsatisfactory by means of the crew. Maher neglected 4 further issues and some other further level in two successive rounds of the playoffs. The crew these days best has Tristan Vizcaino on its roster, however they’re actively considering different options. Special groups coordinator John Fassel mentioned that they’re prepared to imagine “Anybody on earth” as a possible kicker, together with gamers from XFL, USFL, veterans, and more youthful abilities.

Finding the proper kicker for the crew is the most important, and the Cowboys have churned out an inventory of most sensible five potentials. The first in line is Robbie Gould, who holds the NFL report for highest subject target makes an attempt in the playoffs (29 of 29). Gould, a unfastened agent after mutually agreeing to section techniques with the 49ers, may be highest on further issues in the postseason (39 of 39). The crew, on the other hand, should imagine his rather decrease leg energy as considered one of the drawbacks.

Mason Crosby follows on this checklist, with his 12 seasons beneath former Packers trainer Mike McCarthy. While this is a robust chance, Crosby’s leg energy isn’t the identical because it was once, as he’s now 38, however kicking indoors could be a bonus for him. Meanwhile, Luis Aguilar is an intriguing choice from the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars. After an outstanding 8-8 field-goal efficiency with a really perfect 55-yard game-winner, Aguilar is a wildcard pick out.

Tristan Vizcaino is another choice that the Cowboys can imagine as their best kicker on the roster. Vizcaino has much less revel in in the NFL and has had bother with further issues in the previous. Finally, Zane Gonzalez can be a viable choice from the 49ers as the crew drafted Jake Moody in the 3rd spherical. Gonzalez had a stupendous 2021 season and continues to be a robust participant in spite of his groin harm that made him omit the 2022 season.

In conclusion, the Cowboys should now weigh the execs and cons of every possible kicker. Hiring the proper kicker for the crew will probably be the most important if they target to win the championship, and their determination will most likely impact their probabilities of luck in the upcoming season.



