Ranking all 12 series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, so far: Kings-Warriors is tops, but plenty of great matchups





The 2022 postseason has featured 16 groups and 12 other playoff series so some distance. While some of those series had been exciting, others have fallen flat. To rank the dozen matchups we now have noticed up to now, we are taking into consideration the high quality of basketball performed, the ancient importance of the series, and the general degree of leisure they equipped.

At the backside of our record is the quite same old first-round series between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, by which the result used to be by no means doubtful. The Nets-Sixers series won’t had been the maximum top of the range basketball, but it equipped plenty of drama, together with James Harden dealing with off in opposition to his former group, and a discourse on groin pictures.

Knicks-Cavs used to be some other underwhelming series in phrases of basketball performed, but drama ensued as we noticed Donovan Mitchell face the group that virtually traded for him, and Cleveland’s younger dual towers fight in opposition to New York’s burlier large males. The series between the Clippers and Suns confirmed that in spite of being favorites to win the Western Conference, Phoenix used to be now not unbeatable.

The resurgence of Trae (*12*) popularity and the competitiveness of the final 4 video games of the Hawks-Celtics series helped poke holes in the perception that Boston used to be some distance and away the highest group in the box. The Knicks-Heat series used to be constructed on defensive-minded basketball, but the renewed competition between the two groups made it extra amusing than anticipated.

The Grizzlies-Lakers series equipped two shut video games and used to be entertaining and compelling to look at, and the Heat-Bucks series featured an exciting cave in via Milwaukee, making it the 6th No. 1 seed to lose in the first around.

The Boston-Philly series used to be intense till Game 7, when the Process-era 76ers went down with out a lot of a combat. The maximum tactical and strategic series on our record used to be the Lakers-Warriors matchup, the place the groups confronted off in a tactical chess fit between a four-time champion and a rookie head trainer, with the rookie popping out on best.

At the best of our record is the Denver-Phoenix series, the place we noticed two avid gamers post an improbable combat in opposition to the championship favourite, with Nikola Jokic status out along with his spectacular triple-double reasonable. This series used to be outlined via particular person performances, making it a must-watch for any basketball fan.



