Rangers baseball schedule: Game in Kansas City after Astros win

After a a success sequence in Arlington closing week, the Texas Rangers head to Kauffman Stadium to get any other have a look at the Kansas City Royals.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the primary time this yr, the Texas Rangers will see an opponent for the second one time. It’s a slightly fast turnaround, too, as Texas will shuttle north to play the Kansas City Royals once more, this time in Kauffman Stadium. The first glance got here closing Monday when the Rangers took two-of-three towards KC in Arlington, one in convincing style and one by way of a walk-off.

Last week's opener noticed Andrew Heaney make historical past, hanging out 9 Royals in a row on his approach to a victory. The 2nd sport noticed the Rangers' bullpen burn a Jacob deGrom gem to cough up the lead, dictating the desire for added innings. It used to be there that Texas noticed its first walk-off win because of a three-run homer off the bat of Jonah Heim.

After a chain win over the Houston Astros over the weekend, it’s off to KC for Texas as they appear to finish a a success street travel.

Where Kansas City’s coming from

Kansas City may not be coming off of a airplane this time round, as they hosted the Atlanta Braves over the weekend. It wasn't a horny sequence for the Royals, because the Braves received the primary two video games via massive margins and held on via one run to comb the sequence on Sunday. At 4-12, the Royals stay in the basement in the American League Central.

Matt Quatraro after #Royals get swept via Braves: “Nobody’s happy in there right now, but it’s not going to affect the way they come in tomorrow, and that’s one of the things we’ve seen right from day one.” pic.twitter.com/76LHrYBnVm — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) April 16, 2023

Kansas City confirmed essentially the most lifestyles in the general sport towards Atlanta, as they got here again from a 4-1 deficit to tie the sport sooner than nearer Scott Barlow surrendered a run in the 9th.

Starter Brady Singer, who began the opener as opposed to the Braves, made some historical past of his personal, even supposing no longer precisely the type to gloat about. Singer struck out 5 over two innings, which sounds nice till you have a look at the remainder of the road.

The righty gave up 9 hits, 3 homers and 7 runs in the ones two innings. Overall, he gave up 8 runs and 4 homers in 5 innings whilst hanging out 8, matching traces that experience best took place 3 times in MLB historical past. Texas gets a have a look at Singer in Wednesday's finale.

The finale noticed Zack Greinke, who has but to earn a win this season, surrender 4 runs in six innings, even supposing two of the ones got here after an error via outfielder Edward Olivares. After scoring 4 runs off Greinke in closing week’s series-opening win, the Rangers will leave out the veteran righty this week.

Things to wait for

Game 16, 6:40 PM CST: Jacob deGrom (1-0, 4.32 ERA) vs. Jordan Lyles (0-2, 5.19 ERA)

Game 17, 6:40 PM CST: Nathan Eovaldi (1-2, 6.32 ERA) vs. Brad Keller (2-1, 2.12 ERA)

Game 18, 1:10 PM CST: Martin Perez (2-1, 2.87 ERA) vs. Brady Singer (1-1, 7.88 ERA)

Monday night time’s opener will carry a Jordan Lyles as opposed to deGrom rematch of the second one sport from the sequence in Arlington. In that sport, Lyles gave up 4 runs in 6 ⅓ innings, whilst deGrom surrendered simply two in 7 IP.

Jacob deGrom is the primary pitcher in franchise historical past to overall 27+ Ks and 2-or-fewer BBs over the primary 3 begins of a given season. Its the fifteenth example of this type of get started in MLB historical past and deGrom is accountable for 2 of them. — Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler) April 12, 2023

deGrom, since his tough Opening Day task, has been precisely what Chris Young and corporate sought after to look after they signed him to a profitable deal over the wintry weather to entrance the rotation.

Against Baltimore and Kansas City, the righty has given up simply 3 earned runs in 13 innings whilst hanging out 20. Those 20 strikeouts, paired with the seven on opening day, implies that deGrom has an American League-leading 14.58 strikeouts-per-nine innings charge via his first 3 begins. Normally this type of stat wouldn’t appear sustainable, however deGrom has averaged 14.2 strikeouts in step with 9 innings over the past 4 seasons spanning 41 begins.

The Rangers will ship Nathan Eovaldi to the mound in the second one sport as he makes an attempt to dance again from the efficiency that put Texas in this type of unhealthy hollow in the finale loss to KC closing week. Eovaldi gave up six runs in 5 innings; even supposing he struck out seven, he additionally allowed ten hits in the loss. He’ll face Brad Keller, who stored the Rangers’ offense quiet, permitting only one run over 6 ⅔ innings of labor in their first sport with out Corey Seager’s bat in the lineup.

Wednesday’s finale can be a primary time matchup, as Martin Perez is going towards the aforementioned Singer. Perez is coming off of a get started towards the Astros closing Friday the place, whilst he were given the win, he used to be inefficient with 4 walks. Perez used to be nonetheless efficient as he best gave up two earned runs and 5 hits however his meager 5 innings stretched the bullpen.

The lineup and bullpen will glance somewhat other from the closing time that Texas took on Kansas City. Seager, who exited the Wednesday finale towards the Royals, is sidelined with hamstring tightness. Meanwhile, Taylor Hearn, who gave up 8 runs in his closing two appearances, used to be despatched down in choose of Josh Sborz.