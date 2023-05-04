Randall Cobb reunites with Aaron Rodgers, becoming latest ex-Packer to sign with Jets

The New York Jets have signed veteran broad receiver Randall Cobb in a one-year deal, in accordance to ESPN. This transfer furthers the staff’s transformation into another model of the Green Bay Packers as Cobb reunites with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who the Jets lately got in a deal with Green Bay ahead of the NFL Draft closing week.

Cobb spent maximum of his occupation with the Packers and has been a relied on choice for Rodgers right through his tenure. Although he is not the 60-plus catch receiver he used to be right through his first tenure with the Packers, he’s going to stay a competent choice for Rodgers within the passing recreation.

Entering his thirteenth NFL season, Cobb will now sign up for a Jets broad receiver room that has gone through important adjustments this offseason. In addition to Cobb, the staff signed fellow ex-Packer Allen Lazard and previous Chiefs speedster Mecole Hardman. This trio has teamed up with reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.

One attention-grabbing facet to watch from this signing is the standing of veteran receiver Corey Davis, who’s due $10.5 million in base wage no longer assured. With 4 different receivers regarded as roster locks, Davis is also the unusual guy out as a cap casualty except he renegotiates.