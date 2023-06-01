Rams’ Raheem Morris helps save child from drowning, gives credit to AED training, per report

Over the previous weekend, Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris, stored a tender boy from drowning in a Las Vegas pool. The three-year-old had no pulse ahead of Morris intervened and attempted to save his lifestyles. “I saw people calling 911 so my first question was, where is the AED?” Morris stated in an interview with ESPN. “When I got back, we had a doctor on site that was able to start the compressions. I was able to hand the AED to him, get it open for him, put the pads on the child, and he ended up being OK.”

An AED (computerized exterior defibrillator) has change into extra outstanding within the NFL since Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest in January. Since then, the Rams have taken protocols to be certain that they’ve an AED readily to be had in case one in every of their gamers ever stories one thing equivalent. Morris credit the Rams for his fast pondering and proactive method to the placement, which led to a cheerful result.

The boy was once discharged from the sanatorium 24 hours later, thank you to the short reaction of Morris and the ones round him.