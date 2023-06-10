Rams DC Raheem Morris reunites with boy he helped save from drowning in Las Vegas pool





Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and a bystander who came about to be a physician stored a kid from drowning in a Las Vegas pool on Memorial Day weekend. The boy, Wyatt, was once 3 years previous and had no pulse when Morris and Dr. Andrew Oleksyn were given concerned to check out and assist save his lifestyles.

“I saw people calling 911 so my first question was, where is the AED?” Morris told ESPN Wednesday. “When I got back, we had a doctor on site that was able to start the compressions. I was able to hand the AED to him, get it open for him, put the pads on the child, and he ended up being OK.”

The AED is an automated exterior defibrillator, which has transform extra outstanding in the NFL since Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest in January. The Rams have taken protocols since Hamlin’s life-threatening state of affairs in case certainly one of their gamers revel in cardiac arrest, that have concerned getting an AED briefly. Morris credited the Rams for his fast pondering.

The boy Morris helped save was once discharged from the health facility 24 hours later, and no more than two weeks later, Morris and Wyatt’s circle of relatives reunited.

“It’s truly a miracle when I try to wrap my mind around everything that happened,” Kelseigh Stanley, Wyatt’s mother, told “Good Morning America.”

When Wyatt was once recovered from the pool, he had no pulse. The physician readily available began chest compressions, and Morris administered the AED. Wyatt’s pulse sooner or later returned, and the kid spat out water.

“When he says, ‘He has a pulse,’ I started clapping,” Morris stated.

Paramedics then arrived and took Wyatt to the health facility. If it were not for the short pondering of Morris and Dr. Oleksyn, this can have been a Memorial Day weekend tragedy.

“I got emotional at that point because it’s like not only did you save Wyatt, but you saved his family,” Dr. Oleksyn stated.