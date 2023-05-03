Ramirez, Rays beat Pirates 4-1 as Tampa moves to 24-6 on the season

On Tuesday evening, the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 in a recreation between the two groups with the absolute best information in the majors. Harold Ramírez was once the famous person of the recreation, hitting a solo homer in the 6th and using in the recreation’s first run with an RBI unmarried in the fourth in opposition to Roansy Contreras.

The Rays have outscored combatants 199-93 and lead the league with 62 house runs. Despite simplest drawing 10,325 fanatics to Tropicana Field, the crew continues to play smartly, with Ramirez pronouncing, “Don’t matter who we play, we just have to play good baseball.”

Tampa Bay is the fifteenth crew since 1901 to win a minimum of 24 of its first 30 video games and is the first crew to accomplish that since the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Pittsburgh, on the different hand, misplaced back-to-back video games for the first time since the closing two video games of the opening sequence at Cincinnati.

The Pirates misplaced for the 3rd time of their closing 13 video games and went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring place. In distinction, the Rays have been 2 for 11 possibilities. “There’s not a lot of room for error,” mentioned Pirates supervisor Derek Shelton.

Tampa Bay left-hander Josh Fleming had to go away the recreation in the 5th after taking Ke’Bryan Hayes’ hard-hit unmarried off his left foot. Seven Rays mixed on a 5-hitter, and Jason Adam labored the 9th for his first save this season.

Overall, it was once a recreation of neglected alternatives for Pittsburgh. They had runners on the corners in the 6th and believed that Ryan Thompson balked, however there was once no name. Thompson controlled to determine of the jam with a couple of strikeouts.