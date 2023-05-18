Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh join IIFA’s Be Water+ve campaign for water conservation : Bollywood News

In reaction to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name for participation from civil societyIIFA has introduced the Be Water+ve initiative in partnership with AquaKraft Foundation. IIFA will begin an competitive advocacy campaign to teach civil society about water conservation on the similar time paintings against on-ground interventions around the most-disadvantaged villages to lead them to Water+ve. Supporting the Be Water+ve initiativewere actors Rajkummar Rao Rakul Preet Singh who signed the Be Water +ve pledge.

Rajkummar Rao Rakul Preet Singh join IIFA’s Be Water+ve campaign for water conservation

Launching Be Water+vethe press convention used to be addressed by means of the Hon’ble Union Minister of Jal Shakti – Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat by means of a reside convention link. The Minister stated“Looking ahead the need for water is increasing manifold. While the Jal Shakti Ministry has been doing extensive work that is being recognized as an inspiring effort across the worldit can only succeed when people join hands with government efforts. As our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji has saidJal Jan Abhiyaan Jan Bhagidaari are needed simultaneously to achieve India’s Water Vision 2047 thereby ensuring longevity permanent solutions.”

Rajkummar Rao shared his happiness about his debut at the IIFA stagewherein for the 1st time he can be webhosting the IIFA Rocks within the corporate of Farah Khan. Rajkummar Rao stated“The UN Sustainable Development Goals are the subject of a fantastic initiative to raise awareness spur action. Being the international festival of Indian cinemaIIFA has always been sensitive to such delicate issues looking towards the primary objectives of ecologysustainabilitywater conservation. I’m happy to be a part of such a huge initiative along with this I’m very excited to be making my debut at the IIFA Rocks IIFA Awards in Yas IslAbu Dhabi.”.

Rakulpreet Singh can be appearing for the 1st time on the IIFA Awards spoke about her efficiency shared her dance strikes on the press convention. Rakul Preet Singh stated“Transforming our relationship with nature is the key to reversing the triple planetary crisis of climate changenature biodiversity losspollution waste I’m glad to give my small contribution towards it. I’m very excited to be performing for the first time at the IIFA Awards.”

“Working togetherIIFA AquaKraft will create an informative exciting campaign that would enlist support from civil societycorporate India global corporateswhile at the same time ensuring that the technologies deployed are world-classsustainable easy to implement over long periods accommodating climatic changes in line with the vision of Water SECURITY 2047”stated Dr Subramanya Kusnur talking on behalf of the Be Water +ve initiative.

“NEXA IIFA have been partners for 7 continuous years through this partnershipwe have always strived to create impeccable experiences that not only impress but inspire. Both organizations have been taking conscious efforts for environmental community well-being at large. Sustainability is a strong pivot for premium customers today NEXA is committed to introducing innovative technologies like hybridCNGelectric vehicles which reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We at Maruti Suzuki have also taken up sustainable solutions across our value chain from the product design stage to our processes ensuring zero use of groundwaterwater conservation in plant operations service workshopsin addition to benefitting 25 villages in our endeavour to provide safe hygienic drinking water through our Water ATMs”asserted Shashank SrivastavaSenior Executive OfficerMarketing Gross salesMaruti Suzuki India Limited

Ravi MenonCo-chairman of Sobha Realtysaid“We are delighted to be the title sponsors of the 23rd edition of IIFA Weekend. The event will witness the presence of the who’s who of the Indian film industry with the glitz glamour that makes Indian cinema widely popular. With a rich culture of performing arts in our nation itselfwe are honoured to recognize celebrate the long-standing allure of Indian cinema its outstanding contributors. Indian films are watched across the worldwe are pleased to welcome the numerous actorsartiststalents of our nationfurther bringing Indian cinema to a global audience. IIFA Awards recognizes the highest quality artistic expressions in the Indian film sectorjust like we at Sobha Realty recognize the value of qualityartdesign in our work.”

The Nexa IIFA awards Sobha IIFA weekend might be returning to Yas Islin Abu Dhabi on May twenty sixth 27th2023 for its twenty third version. IIFA is the arena’s largest party of Indian cinema media match this is all set to deliver in combination the easiest in song leisure beneath one roof.

Joining fingers with the United Nations in India on Sustainability Marking the start of every other bankruptcy within the IIFA journeythe United Nations in India joined fingers with the International Indian Film Academy to create the first-of-its-kind initiative comprising advocacyeducation on-ground motion at the Sustainable Development Goalswith a focal point on sustainability. Through this engagementIIFA proposes to make use of its platforms the voices of celebrities actors to boost consciousness about problems with sustainability local weather motion in our day by day lives. With the information fortify of the United Nations in IndiaIIFA targets to inspire sustainable livingenvironment water positivity in India key areas internationally.

Addressing the mediaShombi SharpUnited Nations Resident Coordinator in India stated”The UN in India IIFA are united in the urgent need to harness the tremendous power of culture creativity for climate action. The triple planetary crisis of climate changepollution biodiversity loss is already having a devastating impact on the most vulnerableespecially women children. But there are simple actions we can all take in our daily lives right now to start building a better future. With its unparalleled reachIndia’s film industry IIFA can help amplify the call for sustainable living. The UN in India joins hands with IIFA this year to broadcast this message to mobilize audiences across the world to save our only hometogether for people planet.”

The initiative attracts from Prime Minister Modi’s LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) campaign will suggest for electorate to do so for preserving the earth’s sources combating local weather trade. Several well known contributors of the movie song communitiesmany of whom function UN AmbassadorsChampionsAdvocateswill spotlight the demanding situations the collective person motion to succeed in the Sustainable Development Goals.

IIFA has prior to now championed advocacy motion for surroundings sustainabilitywomen empowermentgirls’ educationwith celebrities actors advocating for those reasons.

In 2007IIFA changed its conventional star-studded pink carpetwith an earth-friendly inexperienced carpet to show the highlight on Planet Earth environmental degradation. In 2008renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan the overdue Dr RK Pachaurithen chairperson of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Changeplanted a tree on the United Nations regional place of work in Bangkok to represent the approaching in combination of IIFA the UN Environment Programme.

Dia MirzaGoodwill AmbassadorUnited Nations Environment Programme United Nations Secretary-General’s SDG Advocate stated“It is important to remind ourselves that concepts of refuse reduce precede reuserecycle repair. Every yearthe world produces more than 400 million tonnes of plasticscausing untold damage to the environment societies. India’s response is proactive multipronged. But all of these measures would be incomplete if ‘we’ – the citizensdon’t adopt a more environmentally conscious lifestyle.”

