Raja Kumari drops the music video of ‘Born to Win’







Indo-American rapper Raja Kumari has been grabbing all eyeballs for her tough album titled `The Bridge`, which was once launched on May 28 and now the music video of the first actual observe from the album ‘Born To Win’ has been dropped. Raja Kumari’s distinctive taste quotient and impactful display screen presence wins our center.

Talking about the music video Raja kumari opens up,”I`m so satisfied and elated to carry this magical paintings with my audiences. It is a labour of love, pastime and one thing that I in truth imagine in and feature been operating for a very long time now. The target market has showered an immense quantity of love to the album and I glance ahead to the identical quantity of love for the music video too.”

She additional added,”My function with each tune is to carry one thing other for my audiences that they have got no longer noticed me doing earlier than and Born to Win is actually one such tune. The tune offers you an unique really feel but with such a lot of an Indian contact.”

The Bridge contains 9 songs titled Born To Win, No Nazar, Babylon, Juice, lovesick, La India, Gods & Fearless and has been produced beneath Raja Kumari ‘s own music label Godmother Records. The audio of the tracks has been already released and with Born to Win’s video free up nowadays we’re having a look ahead to the free up of the movies of the different 8 tracks very quickly.

Meanwhile, from a spate of world collaborations that Indian artistes have not too long ago hit headlines for, Raja Kumari’s challenge with John Legend is especially noteworthy. The All of me hitmaker is, in any case, amongst the maximum tough forces in the American music circles, and the first black guy to reach the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) standing.

In their providing, the American songwriter and Indian rapper make a formidable enchantment to folks, encouraging them to “take bold steps”, and commute a trail that’s less-trodden. Kumari minces no phrases when mentioning that it was once her publicity to the American music scene at the onset of her profession that made her the proper have compatibility for this challenge. “[The opportunity] came from my training as a songwriter. I was a published songwriter in America, writing [numbers] for Gwen Stefani, and Iggy Azalea. It was there that I honed my craft as a writer. Being in a room and writing with legends like Timberland was fun and [educational],” she says, however is fast to upload that she represented herself as an artiste from India whilst operating in this challenge. “The emotion that I carried was that I was representing India, and that’s why I wanted to deliver the highest excellence.”





