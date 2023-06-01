Raiders’ Josh McDaniels downplays concern over Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined with foot injury: ‘I have no anxiety’





Head trainer Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders has applied “The Patriot Way” from his days in New England. He began via liberating the franchise’s all-time main passer Derek Carr and obtaining his former Patriots scholar Jimmy Garoppolo with a whopping three-year, $72.8 million contract throughout the unfastened company length. However, the plan to transition from Carr to Garoppolo isn’t but in movement. According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, Garoppolo didn’t take part within the arranged workforce actions of May 25, pointing out “our preference is to not push or rush anyone at this time.” The reason why for his absence is because of his damaged foot, which ended his 2022 season with the San Francisco 49ers, and the workforce is excited about having a completely wholesome roster for the learning camp. Despite the placement, McDaniels does no longer appear apprehensive about their new beginning quarterback’s availability this 12 months. McDaniels stated, “You guys may have anxiety. I have no anxiety,” and added, “we’re going to be fine” with reference to Garoppolo’s well being standing. The head trainer expressed self assurance within the scenario and defined that not anything was once sudden since they signed Garoppolo. The function now could be to steer clear of dashing the quarterback again into play upfront. Until Garoppolo’s go back, he’ll have much less alternative to apply throwing to All-Pro vast receiver Davante Adams. However, Adams is able to paintings with his new quarterback and mentioned he’s keen to adapt to no matter play taste Garoppolo thinks is highest for the workforce. The quarterback is predicted to start his coaching in conjunction with Adams and the workforce in past due July and early August when NFL coaching camps come into complete power.



