Raiders GM open to drafting a QB despite signing Jimmy Garoppolo: ‘Closing that door’ would be ‘irresponsible’

Owners of the No. 7 total pick out within the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders aren’t ruling the rest out. That comprises settling on a quarterback, despite the truth that they signed former San Francisco 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.75 million contract previous this offseason.

Raiders basic supervisor Dave Ziegler informed journalists in a pre-draft media availability on Friday the workforce would stay an “open mind” to the speculation of settling on a quarterback this yr.

“Anytime you can find a young player at that position that’s going to have an impact on your team, you have to keep an open mind to that,” Ziegler mentioned, via The Athletic. “Of course, we’re excited to have Jimmy. And having Jimmy does supply us with a very high-quality starting player on the position, so we feel comfortable with that, but I think to close that door and just say that that’s not something you would do because of X, Y and Z, that’s not the business that we’re in.”

As a long way as why the workforce may be keen to do that, Ziegler indicated that it is comparable to the worth of getting a excellent QB on a rookie-scale contract.

“The value of that position and having a young guy that can come in and play and contribute — we see where those contracts have gone on quarterbacks, too — so there’s obviously an advantage of having a quarterback on a rookie contract in terms of roster construction and those types of things,” Ziegler mentioned. “I think just closing that door, it’s irresponsible to do that.”

Ziegler additional indicated that Garoppolo would possibly not essentially be the Raiders’ starter beneath middle, noting they are “open to hav[ing] a competition at the quarterback position and every other position on the roster.” It turns out a minimum of slightly not going the Raiders would have anyone as opposed to Garoppolo get started for them in 2023, however stranger issues have indisputably came about within the NFL. The construction of his contract lets in the workforce to transfer on after the 2023 season with minimum cap injury anyway, so it is not find it irresistible’s married to him because the starter longer term.

Another scorching subject used to be the possible the Raiders may draft former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter. He’s thought to be via some to be some of the very best avid gamers within the 2023 magnificence, however has been rumored to be sliding down draft forums due to off-field issues, equivalent to a no contest plea to two misdemeanor fees of racing and reckless using following a automobile crash that killed a former school teammate and a recruiting analyst on the faculty.

“We looked at Jalen like every other player that’s in the draft,” Ziegler mentioned of Carter. “I don’t think we want to cheat the process with any prospect in that regard. We want to hit those bases for each individual prospect. And, of course, on some prospects it’s deeper; there’s just more things to look at and more things to consider based on their situation. Jalen, in that regard, was similar to a lot of players in the draft and we feel very comfortable with the work that we’ve done on him.”

That does not essentially imply the Raiders are dedicated to taking (or now not taking) Carter, simply that they really feel happy with the paintings they did on him, simply as they do with every other prospect. With Vegas choosing at No. 7, it would possibly not have to concern about the possibility of passing on Carter, however it kind of feels most likely that the quarterback factor will arise at one level or every other within the procedure. The Raiders are it sounds as if open to the speculation of including one, however once more, that does not essentially imply they definitively will accomplish that.