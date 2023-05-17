Raiders’ Davante Adams says last season proved he doesn’t need Aaron Rodgers as he pursues Jerry Rice’s record





Davante Adams, a former Green Bay Packers receiver, liked taking part in soccer with Aaron Rodgers however was bored with the rising narrative that his good fortune used to be in large part because of catching passes from a four-time league MVP and long term Hall of Fame quarterback. Adams feels that together with his good fortune with out Rodgers last yr, he has put that narrative to relaxation. His 3rd consecutive All-Pro season has stored alive his pursuit of Jerry Rice’s receiving record of 5 directly All-Pro nods from 1992-96. He says, “Now people can’t say that… That’ll never be the narrative ever again… It proved that I am me. A quarterback doesn’t make me… I make me. And I can do it consistently at this level.”

Adams is likely one of the largest wideouts in Packers’ historical past, and he has expressed his purpose of in the future being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Since his interview with CBS Sports in May 2021, he has added two extra All-Pro seasons to his resume. Over the previous two seasons, he stuck 223 passes for three,069 yards and 25 touchdowns. In the last season, his first with out Rodgers, he stuck 100 passes for 1,516 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns for the Raiders. Adams submit last yr’s spectacular numbers regardless of Derek Carr getting benched past due within the yr.

Adams is remaining in on some important occupation milestones that can reinforce his long term Hall of Fame possibilities. He’s lower than 400 yards clear of turning into the 53rd participant with 10,000 occupation receiving yards. He’s additionally simply 231 catches clear of turning into the fifteenth participant to achieve 1,000 occupation grabs. Already tied for fifteenth all-time with 87 landing catches, Adams might be able to turn into the eleventh wideout to catch 100 occupation touchdowns through the tip of this season. According to him, all of those numbers do not need been totally liked through the ones at the outdoor had he endured to play with Rodgers, who’s beginning a brand new bankruptcy in his occupation after becoming a member of the Jets within the offseason. Regardless of what occurs sooner or later, Adams believes that he has confirmed that his good fortune isn’t depending on taking part in with a Hall of Fame stage quarterback.

Adams stated, “That’s why [last] season meant a lot. Even if I went and played like dog shit next year, they can’t say it. Because now I’ve already proved it throughout the course of a season, played every game, and put together a résumé that says I do not need.… You can erase all the numbers. You can just write in: He didn’t need Aaron Rodgers.” Adams will undoubtedly be a long term Hall of Fame lock will have to be fit Rice’s record. Like Adams, Rice proved later in his occupation that he may just proceed to place up giant numbers with a unique quarterback. After he loved a prolific partnership with Joe Montana (that incorporated a couple of Super Bowl wins), Rice used to be simply as dominant when left-handed Steve Young was the 49ers’ beginning quarterback when Rice used to be getting into his 7th season. Rice’s All-Pro streak in reality came about with Young as his quarterback, now not Montana.

A Super Bowl win would additionally do wonders for Adams’ long term Hall of Fame possibilities. While they did not win it, a then 40-year-old Rice performed an integral function within the Raiders making it to the massive recreation in 2020. Adams is taking a look to imitate Rice through serving to the Raiders make it again to the massive recreation for the primary time since 2002. He stated, “My goal is to win a Super Bowl with this team. And that’s why I didn’t come here to just be cute with Derek. It is to really try and have a shot and change this organization.”



