Rahul Rawail gets a birthday gift from Russia, becomes the chairperson of jury for 45th Moscow International Film Festival : Bollywood News

The very achieved director Rahul Rawail who turns a 12 months older these days on April 7has gained a very particular birthday gift from the Russian executive. Rawailknown for his tough entertainers equivalent to Love StoryBetaabDacait and Arjunhas now been appointed the chairperson of the jury for the 45th Moscow International Film Festivalwhich starts subsequent month.

Speaking on the honour Rawail stated“It is a matter of great pride for me to represent my country at a festival as reputed as the one in Moscow. It shows I must have done something right.”

Rawail who at one time used to be counted amongst the maximum a success filmmakers of Bollywood has no longer made any movie for the remaining 16 years. “The atmosphere in our film industry is extremely vitiated. When I was at my peakthe stars started dictating terms; directing the director. I couldn’t take the heat. I quit. I am open to directing another film. But on my own terms,” defined Rahul Rawail.

What about the OTT platform? Isn’t it extra open to content material fairly than following the megastar gadget? “Thanksbut no thanks. The OTT has rapidly become problematic. Young men in suits carrying briefcaseswho know nothing about cinematry to tell you how to make a film. It is not an agreeable place to be in,” stated Rawail.

