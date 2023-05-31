Racial Slur Found Written On Frisco Golf Course

The Frisco Police Department is investigating two racist incidents that came about at Frisco Lakes Golf Club over Memorial Day weekend.

A Black golfer noticed two other people operating clear of a sand bunker close to the thirteenth hollow. When he approached where, he came upon a racial slur have been written at the sand.

Frisco Lakes Golf Club common supervisor Linroy Costly, a Black guy himself, mentioned he was once stunned by means of the incident. The membership then gained a decision to ebook a tee time on Monday, May 29, and when the caller was once requested to offer a reputation, the similar racial slur was once mentioned 4 instances.

The membership is operating with Frisco police to tug their telephone data. An investigation is ongoing, however no updates are to be had these days.

In 2021, a an identical incident came about on the Trails of Frisco Golf Club, simply two miles northeast of Frisco Lakes. A Black golfer had a dialog with an attendant within the professional store a few pal who would sign up for him later for a spherical of golfing. Later that day, he discovered a sand lure with the N-word written on it.

Regarding the most recent incident at Frisco Lakes, Costly mentioned that within the twenty years he’s been within the game, he by no means needed to for my part take care of racism however that it’s been a topic for many years. However, he’s hopeful the expanding range within the Frisco group will lend a hand shut the space.

“Hopefully someone will come forward. The biggest goal for me is to catch the perpetrators,” he mentioned. “I didn’t think that would ever happen, but it did.”

