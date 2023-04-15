Questions raised about how IT specialist could access high-level documents

Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old junior enlisted airman with the Massachusetts Air National Guard, who has been charged as being in the back of the leak of categorized U.S. army and U.S. intelligence documents had a high-level most sensible safety clearance that raises much more questions about why he had access to such documents in his paintings as an IT specialist.

The legal grievance towards Jack Teixeira launched Friday disclosed that he possessed a high-level most sensible secret clearance referred to as TS-SCI, Top Secret – Sensitive Compartmented Information, since 2021.

Teixeira labored as a complete time active-duty Air National Guardsman at Otis Air National Guard Base, close to Cape Cod, Massachusetts, as a “Cyber Transport Systems Journeyman” — necessarily offering IT toughen for the 102nd Intelligence Wing.

Suspected categorized report leaker and U.S National Guardsman, Jack Teixeira, is taken into custody by way of FBI brokers in North Dighton, Mass., April 13, 2023.

Defense officers advised ABC News that having a TS-SCI clearance is conventional for Air Force group of workers who with a purpose to supply IT toughen may want access to categorized areas, computer systems and networks in order that they could do their jobs.

But the truth that you will have a clearance does no longer imply you will have access to the entirety at that degree. That access is in accordance with your “need to know” the information in your task.

That time period refers to any person with a safety clearance who is permitted to peer sure ranges of categorized documents provided that they “need to know” that information to hold out their jobs.

To carrier the computer systems and networks he labored on, Teixeira would’ve had access to extremely delicate networks, but when he sought after to access extremely categorized documents on that community for his task he could accomplish that provided that he had that clearance.

The “need to know” standing is usual around the U.S. army and U.S. intelligence and approach a most sensible safety clearance isn’t sufficient as a way to view particular intelligence documents.

The legal grievance supplies an outline of how investigators used information from an unnamed U.S. govt company that “has access to logs of certain documents” to trace how Teixeira allegedly used his clearance in February to search for a selected report that he later posted on a small Discord channel day after today.

Another logging machine from some other U.S. govt company that “can monitor certain searches conducted on its classified networks” indicated that Teixeira will have been involved about the preliminary news stories that categorized intelligence documents had begun to seem on Twitter and Telegram.

Teixeira on April 6 “used his government computer to search classified intelligence reporting for the word ‘leak,'” in keeping with the grievance.

“The first public reporting regarding the Government Information appeared on or around April 6, 2023,” it added. “Accordingly, there is reason to believe that TEIXEIRA was searching for classified reporting regarding the U.S. Intelligence Community’s assessment of the identity of the individual who transmitted classified national defense information, to include the Government Document.”

Teixeira, who used to be arrested with out incident at a place of abode in North Dighton, Massachusetts, on Thursday, has but to go into a plea to the costs.