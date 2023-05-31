Quentin Tarantino: Some films don’t exist in the zeitgeist







Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has in the past stated he plans to retire after his tenth movie, however throughout a dialog at the Cannes Film Festival, he reiterated that The Movie Critic is his final, as “it’s just time to go out”, whilst streaming films are having their second. “I like the idea of going out on top,” he stated, including, “I like the idea of giving it my all for 30 years and then saying, ‘Okay, that’s enough’. I don’t like working to diminishing returns. I mean, now is a good time because what even is a motion picture anyway anymore? Is it just something that they show on Apple? That would be diminishing returns.”

Tarantino stated he sees a large number of motion pictures once they “eventually get to television”, however films must be launched in theatres first, the use of Ryan Reynolds’ partnership with Netflix for instance. “I’m not picking on anybody, but apparently for Netflix, Ryan Reynolds has made $50 million on this movie and $50 million on that movie. I don’t know what any of those movies are. I’ve never seen them. Have you? Well, good for him that he’s making so much money. But those movies don’t exist in the zeitgeist. It’s almost like they don’t even exist,” he added.

The script for The Movie Critic used to be able in March, and Tarantino is ready to start directing in the fall. Details surrounding the upcoming movie’s premise and plot stay unclear, however in step with experiences, it’s set in Los Angeles throughout the overdue Seventies and revolves round a feminine lead. “I’m probably going to be doing the movie with Sony because they’re the last game in town that is just absolutely, utterly, committed to the theatrical experience. It’s not about feeding their streaming network. They are committed to theatrical experience. They judge success by asses on seats. They judge success by the movies entering the zeitgeist, not just making a big expensive movie and then putting it on your streaming platform. No one even knows it’s there.”

While he stated he’s executed with filmmaking, Tarantino stated that he’s nonetheless open to making. “I could do a TV show. I didn’t say I’m going to go into the night darkly. I could do a short film or a play. All kinds of things I could do, but I’ll probably just be more of a writer,” the Pulp Fiction director stated.

