“Queen Charlotte” star Golda Rosheuvel on role of love and race in new series





Netflix’s newest hit, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” takes audiences again in time with a prequel to the unique series. One of the display’s standout stars, Golda Rosheuvel, portrays an older Queen Charlotte and lately sat down with CBS News’ Catherine Herridge to speak about the new derivative.

During the interview, Rosheuvel delved into the role of love and race all through the series. As Queen Charlotte was once a girl of colour who married into British royalty, the display explores her struggles and triumphs in a society plagued by means of racism and discrimination.

The new series provides a novel standpoint on historic occasions, showcasing the stress and complexities of love and race all the way through a time when it was once now not broadly approved. Rosheuvel’s portrayal of the older Queen Charlotte provides intensity and nuance to the nature, permitting audiences to realize a greater working out of her adventure and the hindrances she confronted.

As enthusiasts eagerly await the discharge of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” Rosheuvel’s insightful interview supplies a glimpse into the display’s subject matters and the advanced personality she brings to existence. Keep a watch out for this thrilling new derivative, streaming now on Netflix.

