Queen Camilla’s reserved family step into spotlight at coronation

Queen Camilla’s family got here out to improve their matriarch at the coronation provider for her and King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday. The queen is a mom of 2, grandmother of 5 and step-grandmother of 5.

Her family, along greater than 2,200 visitors, witnessed Camilla get topped with Queen Mary’s crown, which have been changed for the instance to honor the overdue Queen Elizabeth II.

Below are a few of Camilla’s family contributors who have been provide at the rite.

The royals seem at the Buckingham Palace balcony all the way through the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Tom Parker Bowles

Tom Parker Bowles leaving Westminster Abbey in central London following the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla May 6, 2023. - Advertisement - Jacob King/PA Images by way of Getty Images

Tom Parker Bowles is the eldest of Camilla’s kids. Ahead of the coronation, Parker Bowles, a meals critic, had spoken out on “The News Agents” podcast and stated there had now not been “any sort of endgame” when his mom married Charles again in 2005.

“She married the person she loved and this is what happened,” he stated.

Master Freddy Parker Bowles

King Charles III and Queen Camilla glance out from the balcony subsequent to Page of Honor, Freddy Parker Bowles at Buckingham Palace all the way through the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London. Leon Neal/Pool by way of Reuters

Parker Bowles’ son Freddy, now 13, assumed a different position all the way through the coronation, serving as some of the queen’s Pages of Honour.

On “The News Agents” podcast, Tom Parker Bowles had stated that he doubted his son was once wired concerning the once-in-a-lifetime match.

“I don’t think he knows quite how big it’s going to be,” Parker Bowles said. “He’s a 13-year-old boy who loves soccer.”

For the coronation, Freddy wore a purple uniform with gold cuffs and a gold-and-crimson waist sash.

Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony following their coronation ceremony in London, Britain May 6, 2023. Matthew Childs/Reuters

Lola Parker Bowles

Lola, Parker Bowles’ daughter and Freddy’s older sister, also attended the coronation.

Laura Lopes

Laura Lopes, Queen Camilla’s daughter arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

Laura Lopes, Camilla’s daughter and the second of her children, attended the coronation in a green ensemble.

Master Gus Lopes and Master Louis Lopes

King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Page Of Honor, Freddy Parker Bowles, Page of Honor, Louis Lopes, Annabel Elliot and Page of Honor, Gus Lopes gather on the Buckingham Palace central balcony after the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Lopes’ twin sons, Master Gus Lopes and Master Louis Lopes, joined Freddy as two of Camilla’s Pages of Honour.

Gus sported a green jacket with a collar braid on the front and neck for the coronation.

Louis’ outfit matched Freddy’s with the red jacket, gold cuffs and red and gold waist sash.

Master Arthur Elliot

Camilla’s great-nephew, Arthur, the son of Ben Elliot, Camilla’s nephew, was once additionally a Page of Honour for the queen. He donned the similar uniform as his cousin Gus, with a inexperienced jacket and collar braid.