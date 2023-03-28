Q&A: Barry Svrluga answers your questions about the Nationals’ Opening Day





If you’ll’t have hope on Opening Day, then when are you able to have it? (Internalize that, Washington Nationals fanatics.) - Advertisement - It’s time! Baseball’s Opening Day is Thursday. The Nationals host the New York Yankees on Tuesday for his or her ultimate spring tuneup prior to welcoming the Atlanta Braves for Thursday’s opener. What higher time to take your Nats questions?

I’ve requested our Nationals beat creator Jesse Dougherty to sign up for me and upload perception on the season to come back. We’ll get to answering questions at 1 p.m. Tuesday — after we’ll be reside at Nationals Park — however please, please, please get the ones questions in early under.

Send us your questions under. The query field features a house for your identify, however that is not obligatory. Your query is also edited for accuracy and readability.

- Advertisement - Looking for extra? Catch up on The Post’s protection of the Nationals:

Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports phase, produced this Q&A.





Source link