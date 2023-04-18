Putin visits Russian troops in occupied Ukraine

The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited headquarters of the Russian troops combating in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin visited headquarters of the Russian troops combating in Ukraine early Tuesday, his 2nd go back and forth to the Russian-held territories there since March.

A video launched via the Kremlin and broadcast via Russian state tv confirmed Putin visiting the command post for Russian forces in the southern Kherson area. It confirmed Putin arriving via helicopter to obtain stories from the highest army brass concerning the fight state of affairs.

The Russian chief then moved via helicopter to the headquarters of the Russian National Guard of the jap Luhansk area to listen to file from commanders.

In each places, Putin congratulated the army at the Orthodox Easter that was once celebrated Sunday and introduced them with icons.

Russia annexed the Kherson and Luhansk areas along side the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia areas in September in a transfer that was once rejected via a lot of the arena as unlawful.

It was once not possible to independently examine the photos of Putin’s visits to the 2 areas that was once launched via the Kremlin. The go back and forth marked a 2nd discuss with via the Russian chief to the spaces that Russia occupied in Ukraine in as many months.

Last month, Putin visited the Russian-held Sea of Azov port town of Mariupol, which was once captured via Russian troops in May after two months of fierce combating.

Putin’s journeys to the army headquarters come as Ukraine is making ready for a brand new counteroffensive to reclaim the occupied territories.

Russia’s struggle in Ukraine has changed into a stalemate amid heavy combating in the rustic’s east, specifically across the the city of Bakhmut, which for 8 1/2 months has been the degree for the struggle’s longest and bloodiest struggle.

Ukrainian officers have stated they’re purchasing time via depleting Russian forces in the fight whilst Kyiv prepares a counteroffensive. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has argued that if Russia wins the Bakhmut fight, it might permit Putin to start development global toughen for a deal that will require Ukraine to make unacceptable compromises to finish the struggle.

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, instructed The Associated Press in an interview in Kyiv that Ukraine’s allies are serving to the federal government to succeed in the extent of technical apparatus important to release the assault, turning in heavy armored cars and ammunition.

He expressed self belief that Ukraine will have the ability to go back all its occupied territories.

“We will defeat Russia,” he stated. “If you have a strong inner spirit, you will definitely win. And we always had it strong. This is something that always annoyed the Russians.”

Follow the AP’s protection of the struggle at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine