Putin: Russia to station tactical nukes in Belarus

MOSCOW, Russia — Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced plans on Saturday to station tactical nuclear guns in neighboring Belarus, a caution to the West because it steps up army make stronger for Ukraine.

Putin stated he was once responding to Britain's decision this previous week to supply Ukraine with armor-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium. Russia falsely claimed those rounds have nuclear elements.

He stated Russia would deal with regulate over the tactical nuclear guns stationed in Belarus. Construction of garage amenities for them can be finished by means of July 1, Putin stated.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has lengthy requested for the guns, Putin stated, talking in an interview broadcast Saturday night time on Russian state tv.

Putin insisted that Russia would now not be violating its global duties at the nonproliferation of nuclear guns, pronouncing the United States has lengthy deployed its nuclear guns at the territory of its NATO allies. Belarus stocks borders with 3 NATO participants: Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Russia has used the territory of Belarus as a staging floor to ship troops into Ukraine for the reason that invasion started on Feb. 24, 2022, and Moscow and Minsk have maintained shut army ties.

Putin famous that Russia helped modernize Belarusian military aircraft closing yr to cause them to in a position to sporting nuclear warheads. He stated 10 such planes had been able to cross. He stated nuclear guns additionally might be introduced by means of the Iskander short-range missiles that Russia supplied to Belarus closing yr.