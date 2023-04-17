Putin meets with China’s defense minister in Moscow

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin met with China’s defense minister on Sunday, underscoring Beijing’s strengthening engagement with Moscow, with which it has in large part aligned its international coverage in an try to diminish the affect of the United States and different Western democracies.

Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu met with Gen. Li Shangfu lower than a month after Chinese chief Xi Jinping held a three-day state seek advice from to Moscow.

China has refused to criticize Russia’s army movements in Ukraine and blames the United States and NATO for scary Moscow. But China’s international minister stated final week that China would not be serving to Russia with guns, because the U.S. and different Western allies have feared.

Officially, China stays impartial in the Ukraine war. However, Xi’s shuttle emphasised how China is increasingly more turning into the senior spouse in the connection because it supplies Russia with political duvet and an financial lifeline all over the Ukraine war.

In feedback opening the assembly, Putin praised the overall construction of Russia-China family members.

“We are also working actively through the military departments, regularly exchanging information that is useful to us, cooperating in the field of military-technical cooperation, conducting joint exercises, moreover, in different theaters: in the Far East region, and in Europe, and at sea, and on land and in the air,” he stated, in step with the Kremlin.

Li stated that the international locations’ family members “outperform the military-political unions of the Cold War era. They rest on the principles of nonalignment, and are very stable.”