Watch CBS News



- Advertisement - Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, bringing them closer to Europe. The U.S. Department of Defense said that there were no indications that Russia was preparing to use nuclear weapons. NATO called the rhetoric dangerous and irresponsible. Ramy Inocencio reports. - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Be the first to know Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Not Now

Turn On