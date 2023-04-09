Puppy ‘miraculously’ survives being tossed from moving vehicle during Los Angeles police chase

The pet was once unhurt and was once rescued by way of responding officials.

A pet emerged unscathed after being tossed from a moving vehicle during a two-hour police chase in Los Angeles, during which suspects wrecked one vehicle and jumped into every other earlier than getting stuck, police mentioned.

As police chased 3 suspects thru more than one towns in Los Angeles County on Friday, the pet was once positioned in a clothier bag and tossed from a moving vehicle. The pursuit ended within the town of Carson, the Los Angeles Police Department mentioned Saturday.

Officers had been pursuing a suspect sought after in reference to an tried homicide and carjacking that took place on March 26.

Officers rescued the pet after it was once tossed out, consistent with LAPD.

“Miraculously the dog emerged unharmed and was rescued by responding LAPD officers. The puppy is now in the care of South L.A. Animal Services, where it is presently being held pending an investigation into the abandonment concern that was noted during the pursuit,” the LAPD mentioned in a remark.

Three suspects, Gustavo Alvarez, 27; Lynette Moreno, 27; and Michelle Zamudio, 25, had been arrested, the LAPD mentioned.

Alvarez, a carjacking suspect, was once arrested for tried homicide and is being held with out bail, police mentioned. Moreno, who police mentioned arrange a 2d getaway vehicle, was once arrested for accent and evading. Zamudio, who police mentioned was once the motive force of the second one getaway vehicle, was once booked for evading.

Authorities mentioned the investigation is ongoing.

ABC News' Alex Stone contributed to this file.