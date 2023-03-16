Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic: Prediction, TV channel, live stream, time for World Baseball Classic

One of essentially the most compelling matchups of the 2023 World Baseball Classic to this point is at the docket for Wednesday. Two WBC powerhouses — Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic — will move at it with a shuttle to the quarterfinals putting within the stability. Venezuela has already complicated out of the Pool D (informally referred to as the Pool of Death due to the energy of its box), and this recreation will resolve the overall workforce from Pool D to transport on. Puerto Rico and the D.R. each input this one with a 2-1 mark in pool play.

You can view the total match time table via clicking right here. Now let’s transfer directly to how you’ll be able to watch this epic conflict.

Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic the right way to watch

Date: Wednesday, Mar. 15 | Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: loanDepot Park (Miami)

TV channel: FS1 | Live movement: fuboTV (take a look at for loose)

Odds: D.R. -400; P.R. +300; O/U: 10 (by the use of Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: RHP Fernando Cruz (Puerto Rico) vs. RHP Johnny Cueto (D.R.)

Players to observe

The 37-year-old Cueto will get the nod for the Dominican Republic on this do-or-die affair. Cueto, now with the Marlins, loved a late-career renaissance season for the White Sox remaining season. Thanks partly to a repertoire streamlined to function his fastball, sinker, and slider, Cueto registered a 118 ERA+, a Okay/BB ratio of three.09, and a capability to paintings deep into video games. How Cueto manages the Puerto Rico lineup in the ones early frames will probably be crucial.

Across the way in which, Francisco Lindor is also tasked with doing the heavy lifting for the Puerto Rico assault. The D.R. figures to have a large edge in terms of offenses, due to their lineup that is full of stars (even with out the injured Vladimir Guerrero Jr.). Lindor of the Mets figures to have the most efficient probability to blunt that benefit. He’s after all an achieved hitter, specifically via the factors of slick-fielding shortstops, and to this point within the 2023 WBC Lindor has a slash line of .455/.538/.636 with a house run and just one strikeout. Manager Yadier Molina’s squad will want extra of the similar from him on this one.

Prediction

The D.R. offense is available in with a slash line of .311/.392/.481 as a workforce on this WBC, and that figures to make the variation in the ones one. The Dominican Republic out-hits Puerto Rico in what’s going to be remembered as a vintage conflict.

Pick: Dominican Republic 8, Puerto Rico 7