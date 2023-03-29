Public would lose right to know about governor’s travels if bill becomes law

Some House Republicans expressed qualms Wednesday at legislation proposing to shield travel records for the governor and other top state officials, though they voted to advance the measure.

If the measure passes in the full House and Senate chambers, it would eliminate the public’s right to details about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ travel schedule and use of state planes and other resources as he wanders the county promoting his new book and visiting states important to presidential politics. DeSantis has not yet announced his candidacy.

During hearings before Ethics, Elections, and Open Government Subcommittee, Bobby Block, executive director of the Florida First Amendment Foundation, conceded legitimate security interests are at stake, “especially in advance of any travel by top government officials.”

“But to make a wholesale exemption of records of past travel serves no purpose except to keep from the public where and why our officials are traveling and how much is being spent with our money and in our name,” Block said.

Furthermore, travel records maintained by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which provides security for the governor, have long been available and have revealed abuse of travel privileges by top government officials, including the late Gov. Lawton Chiles and Senate President Jim King, as well as former Gov. Charlie Crist, Block said.

“I think Mr. Block made some valid points there about accountability and transparency. I’d like to have a conversation about that as the bill moves forward,” said Republican Mike Caruso, representing part of Palm Beach County.

State purposes

Mike Beltran, a Republican who represents parts of Hillsborough and Manatee counties, agreed it makes sense to shield particular locations where a governor might be staying. “But we do need to ensure that state resources are used for state purposes or that they’re reimbursed if they’re used for personal or political or some other purpose,” he said.

Both voted for the bill anyway, saying they hope to narrow its sweep as it proceeds through the process. The bill faces one more committee, Judiciary, before heading to the House floor. A Senate version has already cleared its only committee vote.

The bill (HB 1495) would enact an exemption to Florida’s public records laws to hide details of travel by the governor, the governor’s immediate family, visiting governors and their families, the lieutenant governor, a member of the Cabinet, the speaker of the House of Representatives, the president of the Senate, the chief justice of the Supreme Court, or anyone they designate as deserving the protection, including out-of-state dignitaries.

The bill would apply retroactively, meaning details of past travel also would be shielded. The exemption requires a two-thirds yes vote by the Florida House and Senate to become law and sunset in 2028.