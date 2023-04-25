Proud Boys Jan. 6 jury to hear 2nd day of closing arguments

WASHINGTON —

(*6*)A federal jury on Tuesday is scheduled to hear a 2nd day of lawyers’ closing arguments within the landmark trial for former Proud Boys extremist team leaders charged with plotting to violently forestall the switch of presidential energy after the 2020 election.

A attorney for former Proud Boys nationwide chairman Enrique Tarrio will deal with jurors sooner than they start deliberating, greater than 3 months after the trial began in Washington, D.C.

It’s one of probably the most severe circumstances to pop out of the assault at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, which briefly halted Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory over Donald Trump. Tarrio and 4 lieutenants are charged with seditious conspiracy — a infrequently used price that carries up to twenty years at the back of bars.

A prosecutor instructed jurors on Monday that the Proud Boys had been able for “all-out war” and considered themselves as foot squaddies combating for Trump because the Republican unfold lies that Democrats stole the election from him.

“These defendants saw themselves as Donald Trump’s army, fighting to keep their preferred leader in power no matter what the law or the courts had to say about it,” prosecutor Conor Mulroe instructed jurors.

Tarrio, a Miami resident, is on trial with Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola. Nordean, of Auburn, Washington, used to be a Proud Boys bankruptcy president. Biggs, of Ormond Beach, Florida, used to be a self-described Proud Boys organizer. Rehl used to be president of a Proud Boys bankruptcy in Philadelphia. Pezzola used to be a Proud Boys member from Rochester, New York.

Attorneys for Norden and Rehl gave their closing arguments on Monday. Lawyers for Biggs and Pezzola are also anticipated to make their ultimate appeals to jurors on Tuesday sooner than prosecutors give a rebuttal and the case is going to the jury.

Tarrio is one of the highest goals of the Justice Department’s investigation of the Capitol rise up. Tarrio wasn’t in Washington that day however is accused of orchestrating an assault from afar.

The basis of the federal government’s case, which began with jury variety in January, is a trove of messages that Proud Boys leaders and participants privately exchanged in encrypted chats — and publicly posted on social media — sooner than, throughout and after the fatal Jan. 6 assault.

Defense lawyers have attempted to painting the far-right team as a consuming membership that handiest engaged in violence for self-defense in opposition to antifascist activists.

Nicholas Smith, legal professional for former Proud Boys bankruptcy chief Nordean, stated on Monday that prosecutors constructed their case on “misdirection and innuendo.” He instructed jurors there is not any proof of a conspiracy between unarmed Proud Boys who marched towards the Capitol with beer cans of their arms, pausing to forestall at meals vans.

“They can’t even order McDonald’s, and they’re planning to stop what the government is calling the peaceful transfer of power?” Smith requested. “Where is the conspiracy?”

The Justice Department has already secured seditious conspiracy convictions in opposition to the founder and participants of every other far-right extremist team, the Oath Keepers. But that is the primary main trial involving leaders of the far-right Proud Boys, a neofacist team of self-described “Western chauvinists” that is still a drive in mainstream Republican circles.

