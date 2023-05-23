Prosper, Texas: 18-year-old missing, believed to be in danger







The police division in Prosper, Texas is inquiring for help in finding 18-year-old Aylin Figueroa. They imagine she would possibly be in danger and ask the general public to touch them with any information.

Ms. Figueroa used to be remaining noticed at her place of abode on North Coleman Street on May 18th, in accordance to the government. She used to be reported lacking on May twenty second.

Described as 5 toes tall and weighing 130 kilos, with brown eyes and brown hair, police say additional main points referring to her clothes on the time of her disappearance don’t seem to be to be had.