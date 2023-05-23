Tuesday, May 23, 2023
type here...
Texas

Prosper, Texas: 18-year-old missing, believed to be in danger

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Prosper, Texas: 18-year-old missing, believed to be in danger



The police division in Prosper, Texas is inquiring for help in finding 18-year-old Aylin Figueroa. They imagine she would possibly be in danger and ask the general public to touch them with any information.

Ms. Figueroa used to be remaining noticed at her place of abode on North Coleman Street on May 18th, in accordance to the government. She used to be reported lacking on May twenty second.

- Advertisement -

Described as 5 toes tall and weighing 130 kilos, with brown eyes and brown hair, police say additional main points referring to her clothes on the time of her disappearance don’t seem to be to be had.

Anyone with information referring to Aylin’s whereabouts is suggested to instantly touch Prosper police at 972-347-2226 or 911.

Previous article
ExxonMobil sued over clerk who locked door in Detroit gas station shooting
Next article
Lakeland mom needs help replacing van for son who uses wheelchair

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks