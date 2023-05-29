Prosecutors play video that could undermine claim he wasn’t at scene of killings





A recently released video has raised questions about the alibi of former lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who stands accused of the double murder of his wife and son. Two witnesses testified to seeing Murdaugh at the crime scene just moments before the shooting took place, contradicting Murdaugh’s earlier claims that he was never there. Prosecutors have used phone activity logs to try to link Murdaugh to the crime, citing a video taken by his son just five minutes before the shooting that allegedly captured the voices of all three victims. The defense, however, has used the same data to suggest that Murdaugh’s phone was not near the scene at the time of the killing. Murdaugh stands to receive 30 years to life in prison if convicted of both counts of murder. In addition to these charges, Murdaugh is accused of stealing millions of dollars from clients and his family law firm, as well as tax evasion and attempting to hire someone to kill him in order to collect a life insurance payout for his surviving son. His trial continues, with a decision expected regarding evidence of his alleged thefts on Thursday.

