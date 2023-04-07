Prosecutors move ahead with testimony in ComEd bribery case | Illinois

(The Center Square) – Prosecutors have called more than 35 witnesses so far as they seek to prove that a group of Commonwealth Edison executives and lobbyists gave out no-work jobs to associates of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan in exchange for favorable legislation in Springfield.

Former McPier boss Juan Ochoa testified this week that as he sought an $80,000 a year spot on the utility’s board, he regularly received updates about his status from Madigan rather than someone from ComEd.

Ochoa, who served on the utility board for about a year, said he “didn’t give it much thought,” before adding “but it was not common in my experience.”

Ochoa’s testimony capped off a week of testimony that brought jurors inside the alleged conspiracy and even inside some of the defendants’ homes.

Prosecutors charged longtime Madigan associate Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, one-time ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and former ComEd contract lobbyist Jay Doherty, who also once served as the head of the City Club civic group, with conspiracy, bribery, and willfully falsifying ComEd books and records.

Prosecutors claim the utility gave out $1.3 million in jobs, contracts, and payments in exchange for favorable treatment on legislation affecting the utility in Springfield.

Prosecutors called a succession of Federal Bureau of Investigation agents to the stand to testify about raids on several of the defendants homes. They detailed what they found and, in some cases, what they didn’t find. Prosectors repeatedly asked agents if they found any evidence that four subcontractors did any work for the utility. They found little evidence of any ComEd related work.

Defense attorneys sought to undermine some of the testimony, but in other instances didn’t cross examine the agents.

Testimony in the case is set to resume at 11 a.m. Monday.