Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Gillum | Headlines

Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Gillum

TALLAHASSEE — Less than two weeks after a mistrial, federal prosecutors on Monday filed a movement to push aside conspiracy and fraud fees in opposition to former Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum.

