Prosecutors accuse weapons expert in Baldwin case of drinking, smoking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The weapons manager at the movie set the place Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer used to be ingesting and smoking marijuana in the evenings all the way through the filming of “Rust,” prosecutors are accusing, announcing she used to be most probably hungover when she loaded a reside bullet into the revolver that the actor used.

They leveled the accusations Friday in reaction to a movement filed remaining month through Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s legal professionals that seeks to push aside her involuntary manslaughter price. The prosecutors accused her of having a historical past of reckless behavior and argued that it will be in the general public pastime for her to “finally be held accountable.”

Jason Bowles, Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyer, mentioned Tuesday that the prosecution has mishandled the case.

“The case is so weak that they now have chosen to resort to character assassination claims about Hannah,” Bowles instructed The Associated Press. “The prosecution has abandoned the idea of doing justice and getting to the actual truth apparently.”

A initial listening to for Gutierrez-Reed is scheduled in August. A pass judgement on is anticipated to come to a decision then if there’s possible purpose for Gutierrez-Reed’s price to transport ahead.

In the reaction, the prosecutors additionally famous that they anticipated to come to a decision inside the subsequent 60 days whether or not to recharge Baldwin, relying at the effects of an research of the gun and its damaged sear. The pieces have been despatched to the state’s unbiased expert for additional checking out.

The involuntary manslaughter price confronted through Baldwin, who additionally used to be a manufacturer at the movie, used to be brushed aside in April, with prosecutors bringing up new proof and the will for extra time to research.

Baldwin used to be pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins all the way through a practice session at the New Mexico movie set in October 2021 when it went off, killing her and wounding the movie’s director, Joel Souza.

Gutierrez-Reed’s legal professionals had argued in their movement that the prosecution used to be “tainted by improper political motives” and that Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and the preliminary particular prosecutor she appointed, Andrea Reeb, “both used the tragic film set accident that resulted in the death of Halyna Hutchins as an opportunity to advance their personal interests.”

The protection attorneys contend that the everlasting injury accomplished to the gun through FBI checking out sooner than the protection may just read about it amounted to destruction of proof and a contravention of the courtroom’s laws of discovery. They additionally argued that the “selective prosecution” of Gutierrez-Reed used to be a contravention of the equivalent coverage clause of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

New particular prosecutors who have been appointed after Reeb stepped down disputed the ones claims in their reaction, announcing “nothing about this prosecution has or will be selective.”

The prosecutors additionally stated the unanswered query of the place the reside rounds discovered on set got here from, announcing they have been looking for out and that the investigation used to be ongoing. They additionally steered there used to be proof to make stronger the idea that Gutierrez-Reed herself would possibly accountable and if this is the case, extra fees would possibly apply.

They presented no specifics in the submitting as to what that proof may well be.