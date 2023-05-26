Prosecutor: Trio convicted of murder in fatal shooting of former Indiana U football player

FILE – In this June 12, 2020 document picture, a mourner indicators a tribute wall all over a memorial provider for former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty in Indianapolis. Three folks had been convicted in the fatal shooting of a former Indiana University football player who used to be gunned down all over unrest in Indianapolis following the dying of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy File)

INDIANAPOLIS — Three folks had been convicted in the fatal shooting of a former Indiana University player who used to be gunned down all over unrest in Indianapolis following the dying of George Floyd.

Marcus Anderson, Alijah Jones and Nakeyah Shields have been discovered responsible of murder and a couple of counts of armed theft, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears introduced Friday.

Businessman Chris Beaty, 38, used to be shot and killed May 30, 2020 as he walked via an alley close to his condominium development all over violence that adopted protests over Floyd’s dying in Minneapolis.

Beaty performed for 3 state championship-winning groups at Indianapolis Cathedral High School prior to happening to play for Indiana University. He used to be identified to a couple as Mr. Indianapolis as a result of of his unwavering improve and exuberance for town.

“Chris tragically lost his life while caring for others and his city,” Mears stated. “His death was felt by many throughout Indianapolis, Bloomington, and beyond. In a time of unrest and doubt, his legacy inspired many to live each day to the fullest, look out for others, and to do the right thing.”

Anderson, Jones and Shields are scheduled to be sentenced June 21. They have been indicted by means of two grand juries after months of investigations into occasions that came about previous to Beaty’s slaying. Six robberies or tried robberies have been dedicated prior to Beaty used to be shot.