Prosecutor: Some of the 6 missing women in Mexico found dead

A prosecutor in Mexico says there may be proof that some of the six women who went missing on March 7 were found dead

MEXICO CITY — A prosecutor in Mexico mentioned Thursday there may be proof that some of the six women who went missing on March 7 were found dead.

Carlos Zamarripa, the head prosecutor of the violence-plagued state of Guanajuato, mentioned that “unfortunately we have found signs that some of them were killed.”

- Advertisement -

The women, who can have been touring in combination, disappeared on the outskirts of the town of Celaya in Guanajuato.

Authorities posted seek announcements for the six women on March 9, and had mentioned for greater than every week they was hoping to seek out them alive.

Zamarripa mentioned the crime scene used to be nonetheless being tested through investigators to decide the quantity of dead and their identities.

- Advertisement -

For years, the commercial and farming hub of Guanajuato has been Mexico’s maximum violent state, with the Jalisco cartel waging a turf warfare there in opposition to native gangs, together with the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, which is it seems that being supported through the a lot higher Sinaloa cartel.