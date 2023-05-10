Prosecutor seeks high bond for customer in Moraine Cashland robbery

Credit: Broward County, Florida, Jail Credit: Broward County, Florida, Jail - Advertisement -

On March 20 at roughly 6:15 p.m., the Moraine police spoke back to a payday mortgage industry positioned at 5586 Springboro Pike.

A 911 emergency caller reported the next: “We just got robbed at Cashland. We know exactly who it is.”

The employee then passed the telephone to a co-worker who known the robber as Thompson.

The co-worker shared that Thompson were a customer on the status quo for 3 or 4 years.

The robber pressured the workers to visit the again of the shop with a gun after which took the protected.

According to Moraine police Sgt. Andrew Parish, “The employees reported that Thompson entered the store after hours through an unlocked front door and inquired about a loan before he pulled out a handgun and demanded cash. Thompson forced employees to access a safe and managed to flee with over $19,000 in cash.”

An arrest warrant used to be issued on March 22 thru Kettering Municipal Court.

On April 19, police in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, took Thompson into custody and he’s lately held in the Broward County Jail.

A 2d arrest warrant used to be issued following his May 4 indictment.