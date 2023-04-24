Prosecutor: Proud Boys viewed themselves as ‘Trump’s army’

WASHINGTON — Ready for “all-out war,” leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist team viewed themselves as foot infantrymen preventing for Donald Trump as the previous president clung to energy after the 2020 election, a prosecutor stated Monday on the shut of a historical trial over the U.S. Capitol rise up.

Jurors started listening to legal professionals’ ultimate arguments for the case in opposition to former Proud Boys nationwide chairman Enrique Tarrio and 4 lieutenants. They are charged with seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors say was once a plot to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory on Jan. 6, 2021, when the pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol.

Proud Boys had been “lined up behind Donald Trump and willing to commit violence on his behalf,” prosecutor Conor Mulroe told jurors, who heard more than three months of testimony. “These defendants saw themselves as Donald Trump’s army, fighting to keep their preferred leader in power no matter what the law or the courts had to say about it.”

- Advertisement -

The prosecution’s words underscore how the Justice Department has worked throughout the trial to link the violence on Jan. 6 to the rhetoric and actions of the former president. Prosecutors have repeatedly shown jurors a video clip of Trump telling the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” right through his first presidential debate with Joe Biden.

Defense legal professionals have stated there’s no proof or a conspiracy or a plan for Proud Boys to assault the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Mulroe stated a conspiracy can also be an unstated and implicit “mutual understanding, reached with a wink and a nod.” A “plan,” he added, is not the best phrase for what this situation is set.

- Advertisement -

Tarrio is likely one of the most sensible objectives of the Justice Department’s investigation of the rebel that erupted on the Capitol. Tarrio wasn’t in Washington, D.C., that day however is accused of orchestrating an assault from afar.

The Justice Department has already secured seditious conspiracy convictions in opposition to the founder and contributors of every other far-right extremist team, the Oath Keepers. But that is the primary primary trial involving leaders of the far-right Proud Boys, a neofacist team of self-described “Western chauvinists” that is still a power in mainstream Republican circles.

Seditious conspiracy, a Civil War-era fee this is uncommon and can also be tough to turn out, carries a possible sentence of as much as two decades in jail. The Proud Boys additionally face different severe fees.

- Advertisement -

Jurors have heard 50 days of testimony by way of greater than 3 dozen witnesses because the trial began in January. Two of the 5 defendants testified, however Tarrio wasn’t one in all them.

The basis of the federal government’s case is a trove of messages that Proud Boys leaders and contributors privately exchanged in encrypted chats — and publicly posted on social media — sooner than, right through and after the Jan. 6 assault.

The messages display Proud Boys celebrating when Trump, a Republican, advised the gang to “stand back and stand by” right through his first debate with Biden, a Democrat. After the 2020 election, they mentioned plans to trip to Washington for Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6. And they raged on-line for weeks about baseless claims of a stolen election and what would occur when Biden took place of job.

“If Biden steals this election, (the Proud Boys) will be political prisoners,” Tarrio posted on Nov. 16, 2020. “We won’t go quietly … I promise.”

Jurors additionally noticed the string of gleeful messages that Proud Boys contributors posted right through the Jan. 6 rebel. A bunch of Proud Boys marched to the Capitol that day. Some entered the development after the mob of Trump supporters beaten police traces.

“Make no mistake,” Tarrio wrote in a single message. “We did this.”

Tarrio, a Miami resident, is on trial with Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola. Nordean, of Auburn, Washington, was once a Proud Boys bankruptcy president. Biggs, of Ormond Beach, Florida, was once a self-described Proud Boys organizer. Rehl was once president of a Proud Boys bankruptcy in Philadelphia. Pezzola was once a Proud Boys member from Rochester, New York.

Tarrio was once arrested in Washington two days sooner than the Jan. 6 rebel on fees that he burned a church’s Black Lives Matter banner right through an previous march within the town. Tarrio heeded a pass judgement on’s order to go away the country’s capital after his arrest.

The protection legal professionals known as a number of present and previous Proud Boys to the stand, seeking to painting the gang as a ingesting membership that simplest engaged in violence for self-defense in opposition to antifascist activists.

Rehl, the primary defendant to testify, stated the gang had “no objective” that day. Pezzola testified that he were given “caught up in the craziness” and acted on my own on Jan. 6 when he used a rebel defend stolen from a police officer to wreck a Capitol window.

Prosecutors have argued that Tarrio and the others mobilized a faithful team of foot infantrymen — or “tools” — to provide the power essential to hold out their plot. Mulroe stated the Proud Boys leaders sought after to prevent Congress from certifying Biden’s victory “by any means necessary, including force.”

“You want to call this a drinking club? You want to call a men’s fraternal organization? Ladies and gentlemen, let’s call this what it is … a violent gang that came together to use force against its enemies” the prosecutor stated.

Key witnesses for prosecutors incorporated two former Proud Boys contributors who pleaded responsible to riot-related fees and are cooperating with the federal government within the hopes of having lighter sentences.

The first, Matthew Greene, testified that team contributors had been anticipating a “civil war” as they grew more and more offended concerning the election effects. The 2nd, Jeremy Bertino, testified that he viewed the Proud Boys as leaders of the conservative motion and as “the tip of the spear” after the November 2020 election.

The Proud Boys’ protection reflected arguments made by way of attorneys for contributors of the Oath Keepers, who had been one by one charged with seditious conspiracy. They, too, stated there was once no proof of a plan for team contributors to assault the Capitol.

Several Oath Keepers — together with the antigovernment team’s founder, Stewart Rhodes — additionally took the witness stand of their trials, with blended effects. Over the direction of 2 Oath Keepers trials, prosecutors secured seditious conspiracy convictions in opposition to Rhodes and 5 different contributors, whilst 3 defendants had been acquitted of the fee. Those 3, on the other hand, had been convicted of obstructing Congress’ certification of Biden’s electoral victory.

___

Associated Press creator Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston contributed to this record.

___

Follow the AP’s protection of the U.S. Capitol rise up at https://apnews.com/hub/capitol-siege.