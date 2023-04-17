Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Prosecutor files 2 felony charges against suspect in Ralph Yarl shooting

The 16-year-old was once shot after going to the mistaken space to pick out up his siblings.

The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office introduced that it filed two legal charges against a suspect in the April 13 shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in Kansas City, Missouri.

Andrew Lester was once charged with one depend of felony attack in the primary stage and one depend of armed legal motion, additionally a felony, police stated Monday.

The 16-year-old Black youngster was once shot Thursday night time by means of a house owner in Kansas City after he unintentionally went to the mistaken deal with to pick out up his siblings, police stated.

This is a growing tale. Please test again for updates.

