Prosecution continues in ComEd bribery trial as star witness leaves the stand | Illinois

(The Center Square) – A former Commonwealth Edison executive who cooperated with federal investigators stepped down Monday afternoon after five days on the witness stand.

Fidel Marquez, 61, who had served as the utility’s senior vice president of governmental and external affairs, was on the stand for more than 18 hours over those days. Prosecutors used Marquez to go over dozens of exhibits, including secretly recorded audio and video tapes, to show that ComEd executives and lobbyists took part in a multi-year scheme to illegally gain former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s support for legislation that would help the utility.

Prosecutors allege former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker, former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty and former lobbyist and state lawmaker Michael McClain gave out $1.3 million in jobs, contracts and payments to Madigan associates in exchange for Madigan’s support with legislation that affected ComEd in Springfield. All four have pleaded “not guilty” to conspiracy, bribery, and willfully falsifying ComEd books and records.

During their cross-examination, defense attorneys expanded on their counter-claim that what prosecutors have labeled as wrongdoing was nothing more than day-to-day machinations in the world of political lobbying.

From the moment Marquez took the stand, the defense sought to color him as an opportunist who agreed to work with the government to save himself, adding that they think he was being coached by the government on what to say about the secret recordings he captured.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber made it clear Monday that he was ready for everyone to move on. The judge limited the prosecution’s questioning on re-direct and the defense on re-cross examination.

Prosecutors have more witnesses lined up for Monday afternoon.